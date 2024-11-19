Market Demands Proof: Brazil’S Interest Rates Climb As Promises Fall Short

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Brazil's markets sent a clear warning signal on Monday. Interest rates climbed higher, showing that borrowing money will likely become more expensive for everyone - from homebuyers to businesses.



The key number catching everyone's attention is 14.25%. That's where the thinks Brazil's basic interest rate (Selic) will peak by late 2025.



This matters because it affects everything from mortgage rates to business loans. What's driving this change? The market doesn't like what it sees in Brazil's inflation numbers.



The latest Focus survey shows prices are expected to rise faster than previously thought, staying well above the government's 3% target.



Think of it this way: when inflation expectations rise, the cost of everything goes up. The Central Bank then typically raises interest rates to fight these price increases. Higher rates mean more expensive loans and slower economic growth.







The government is trying to fix this. Finance Minister Haddad promises a new plan to cut spending by R$70 billion ($12.28 billion) over two years. But investors remain skeptical - they want to see real spending cuts, not just promises of new revenue.



Central Bank President Campos Neto put it bluntly: only genuine spending cuts will restore market confidence. New taxes or temporary fixes won't solve the underlying problem.



The numbers tell the story. Short-term investment rates (DI contracts) are now at their highest since December 2022. The January 2026 rate jumped to 13.30%, while the 2027 rate hit 13.46%.



Adding to these concerns, the Brazilian real is expected to weaken. Markets now predict it will trade at R$5.60 per dollar in 2024, making imports more expensive and potentially pushing inflation even higher.



This isn't just about abstract financial markets. These changes affect real people: higher rates mean more expensive mortgages, and pricier car loans, and businesses think twice before expanding or hiring.



It's a domino effect that touches everyone's wallet. The next few days are crucial. The government's promised fiscal package could either calm these fears or confirm them.



Until then, the market continues to price at higher rates, suggesting tough economic times ahead for Brazilian consumers and businesses.

