Inflation Tightens Grip: São Paulo’S Mid-November Numbers

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The Consumer Price (CPI) in São Paulo rose by 1.08% in the second November assessment. This increase surpassed the 1.02% growth observed in the first half of the month. The Fundação Instituto de Pesquisas Econômicas (Fipe released these figures on Tuesday, November 19.



Two of the seven CPI-Fipe groups showed stronger growth in the second reading. Food costs jumped from 1.71% to 1.99%. Personal expenses also increased, rising from 1.14% to 1.82%. These changes highlight the growing burden on São Paulo residents.



Education costs remained stable with a minimal 0.01% increase. This consistency provides a small relief for families managing tight budgets. However, the overall trend suggests mounting pressure on household finances.







Other sectors experienced a slowdown in price increases. Housing costs rose by 0.89%, down from 0.98%. Transportation saw a significant drop, from 0.48% to 0.02%. Health-related expenses decreased slightly from 0.68% to 0.66%. Clothing costs also slowed, falling from 0.43% to 0.32%.

Inflation Tightens Grip: São Paulo's Mid-November Numbers

The rise in food prices is particularly concerning. It directly impacts the daily lives of all residents, especially those with lower incomes. The increase in personal expenses also indicates growing financial strain on individuals and families.



The slight decrease in housing and transportation costs offers a small reprieve. However, these expenses remain significant parts of most household budgets. The overall inflation rate suggests that many São Paulo residents are struggling to maintain their standard of living.



These economic indicators reflect broader challenges facing Brazil. The country continues to grapple with inflation, affecting everything from grocery bills to rent payments. The data underscores the need for careful financial planning at both personal and policy levels.

