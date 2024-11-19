Giangi's Kitchen Shares Mouth-Watering Recipes That Can Be Easily Prepared Days Before Thanksgiving

(MENAFN
Popular recipe site GiangisKitchen
has published a unique selection of recipes for delicious Thanksgiving appetizers, side dishes, and desserts. What makes them so special? All of them can be easily prepared ahead of time, leaving more time Thanksgiving to spend with family and friends.
Giangi Townsend, Founder of GiangisKitchen
Roasted Carrots with Orange Brown Butter and Sage
"Thanksgiving is a time we all cherish, and with a bit of planning, we can enjoy a smooth, relaxed day in the kitchen, ensuring everything is ready on time and turns out beautifully,"
commented
GiangisKitchen's founder Giangi Townsend, whose website features hundreds of recipes that can be created by anyone with little or no cooking experience. "I have hand-picked some of my all-time favorite recipes that are fun and simple to create up two days before Thanksgiving, leaving just some quick finishing touches to take care of on Thanksgiving Day."
Some of the featured recipes include:
Ham and Cheese Puff Pastry Nibbles
Cheese and rosemary breadsticks
Shiitake Mushrooms
Cranberry Chutney with Red Wine
Pumpkin Ginger Soup
Green Beans with Gremolata
Chestnut Stuffing for the turkey
Poached Pears in Wine
Pumpkin and White Chocolate Souffle Cake
Pumpkin Tiramisu
The full list of recipes is available at
In addition, GiangisKitchen has shared some recipes perfect for those who need to keep things on the smaller side this Thanksgiving.
"There are many reasons why someone isn't planning on a big feast this year," commented Giangi. "For instance, they may be students who cannot get home for Thanksgiving, they do not want to be stuck with massive leftovers to store in their fridge, or they may have smaller kitchens and it's just not practical to cook multiple courses and dishes. Well, I have some wonderful news for all these wonderful home chefs: fear not! I have selected some special recipes that are fantastic, delicious, simple to prepare, and perfect for smaller gatherings."
Some of the featured recipes include:
Broccolini and Carrots
Easy Green Beans Gremolata
Sausage stuffed Butternut Squash
Spatchcocked Chicken with Lemon
Gratin Butternut Squash, Cauliflower, and Orzo Pasta
Miniature Pumpkin-Spice Bundt Cakes
The list of recipes is available at
About com
GiangisKitchen
is a globally-popular website that features simple, delicious, elegant and nutritious recipes, which are primarily geared towards working moms, dads, grandparents, and everyone else with a desire to prepare a great meal for their family in just 30-45 minutes.
