Putin Signs Decree Overhauling Nuclear Doctrine

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) MOSCOW, Nov 19 (KUNA) -- Russian President Vladimir on Tuesday signed a decree designed to overhaul the state policy with respect of nuclear deterrence.

The inked decree aims to enhance Russia's capacity to face nuclear threats and cohabitate its defense strategy with global changes, according to the decree text, publicized by the Kremlin.

The Kremlin statement noted that the decree, effective immediately, lays clear bases for Russia's policy of using the nuclear deterrence as a main means to safeguard Russia's and security. It has partially alluded to boosting potentials of pre-emptive defense.

It has affirmed that altering Russia's nuclear doctrine has become a pressing necessity to cope with the current political developments.

The Russian military is aware of Ukraine's intention to deploy American missiles to hit depth of the Russian territories, the Kremlin statement said, stressing that "the West's participation in the Ukraine conflict will not affect the Russian military operation that will continue until accomplishing all of its objectives in full."

Putin's inking of the decree came against the backdrop of a decision by US President Joe Biden, giving a green light for Kyiv to use long-range American-made missiles to target Russia's heart. (end)

