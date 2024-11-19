Minnovation Group Proudly Joins ASEAN Ceramics Exhibition 2024 As A Bronze Sponsor

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Minnovation Group is thrilled to announce its participation as a Bronze Sponsor at the upcoming 8th Annual ASEAN Ceramics 2024, a prestigious event that will run from December 11 to December 13 at the Saigon Exhibition and Centre (SECC) in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam. As a global leader in mineral solutions, Minnovation Group is excited to support this significant gathering of key players in the ceramics industry.



The ASEAN Ceramics Exhibition has established itself as a cornerstone event for the ceramics market, attracting professionals, innovators, and decision-makers from around the globe. This year's event promises to spotlight the latest products, technologies, and trends shaping the industry, offering an exceptional opportunity for collaboration and growth.



By sponsoring this influential event, Minnovation Group underscores its commitment to fostering innovation and supporting the advancement of the ceramics industry. The company looks forward to engaging with industry leaders, exchanging valuable insights, and exploring new partnerships that drive progress in ceramic technologies.



About Minnovation Group

Headquartered in Bhilwara, Rajasthan, India, Minnovation Group is a trusted supplier of premium minerals for the ceramics and glass industries. The company is dedicated to delivering sustainable, efficient solutions that empower manufacturers to enhance their production processes. With a focus on innovation and customer satisfaction, Minnovation Group has earned its reputation as a reliable partner for clients worldwide.



For further information about Minnovation Group, visit our website or contact us directly:



Website:

Address: B-231, R K Colony, Near Rajeev Gandhi Garden, Bhilwara, Rajasthan, India 311001

Phone: +91 810 700 9000

Email: ...

Showcasing Innovation at ASEAN Ceramics 2024

As a key participant in the ASEAN Ceramics Exhibition 2024, Minnovation Group is eager to highlight its latest advancements in high-quality mineral products, specifically designed to meet the evolving demands of the ceramics industry. These innovative solutions are aimed at improving efficiency, enhancing production quality, and supporting sustainable practices for manufacturers.



A Platform for Industry Growth and Collaboration

The ASEAN Ceramics Exhibition has long been a hub for innovation, bringing together manufacturers, suppliers, and industry thought leaders to explore emerging trends, technologies, and sustainable practices. This year's event will emphasize the importance of sustainability and technological advancements in ceramics production.



Minnovation Group sees the exhibition as a key opportunity to share its expertise and establish new collaborations that drive both economic growth and environmental responsibility in the industry.



Why Visit Minnovation Group at ASEAN Ceramics 2024?



Discover innovative mineral solutions designed to enhance the quality and sustainability of ceramic production.

Engage with a team of experts ready to provide personalized recommendations and insights.

Collaborate on projects that elevate manufacturing efficiency and environmental stewardship.

Connect with Minnovation Group at the Exhibition

Visit Minnovation Group's booth at ASEAN Ceramics 2024 to explore its comprehensive range of mineral products and discuss customized solutions for your specific needs. Our dedicated team will be on hand to answer questions, share industry insights, and identify ways to optimize your production processes.



About ASEAN Ceramics Exhibition 2024

The ASEAN Ceramics Exhibition is the premier event for the ceramics industry in Asia. It brings together professionals, suppliers, and innovators to showcase the latest developments, technologies, and sustainable practices. The event is a vital platform for fostering collaboration and driving progress in the ceramics market.



Join Us in Shaping the Future of Ceramics

Minnovation Group's sponsorship of the 8th Annual ASEAN Ceramics Exhibition 2024 reflects its unwavering commitment to innovation and excellence in the ceramics industry. By actively participating in this influential event, Minnovation aims to inspire progress, build meaningful partnerships, and contribute to a more sustainable and efficient future for ceramics production.



We look forward to welcoming you at ASEAN Ceramics 2024. Let's explore the possibilities and advance the ceramics industry together!

