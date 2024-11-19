Strike On Dormitory In Hlukhiv: Death Toll Rises To Eight, Including A Child
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The death toll from a Russian drone attack on Hlukhiv, Sumy region, has risen to seven.
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky said this in a post on facebook , Ukrinform reports.
“Russia continues to terrorize our border regions. Last night, a drone hit Hlukhiv, destroying a dormitory at one of the local educational institutions. Tragically, as of now, we know that seven people, including a child, were killed in this attack. My deepest condolences go to their families and loved ones,” he wrote.
More than ten others were injured, including two children, and there may still be people trapped under the rubble.
“Maximum efforts are being made to rescue and help everyone. Each day, we urge the world to be resolute and strong enough for Ukraine, to block these attacks on our people. Every new Russian strike only confirms Putin's true intentions. He wants the war to continue, he is not interested in talking about peace. We must force Russia into a just peace,” Zelensky wrote.
Later, the State Emergency Service reported on its Telegram account that the death roll grew to eight.
As reported by Ukrinform, late on November 18, Russian forces attacked a dormitory in Hlukhiv with two combat drones. Six people were reported killed, including a child, and 12 wounded, including two children.
Photo: Suspilne
