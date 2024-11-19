White Ribbon Day, 25Th November: #Itstartswithmen To Prevent Violence Against Women And Girls

(MENAFN- Pressat) White Ribbon Day, 25th November, will be marked by many organisations and individuals across England and Wales who have made a commitment to preventing violence against women and girls by creating positive culture change in their workplaces and communities.

This White Ribbon Day, It Starts with Men. White Ribbon UK are encouraging men to hold themselves accountable to women and to each other. Starting with men, we must address the attitudes and behaviours that contribute to a fear of violence for women in their day-to-day lives.

Violence experienced by women and girls takes many forms. Some behaviours and words may seem 'harmless' but normalising them ignores the short- and long-term effects on women and can lead to more extreme violence.

White Ribbon Day is the internationally recognised day where men show their year-long commitment to ending violence against women and girls. Being allies with women every day shouldn't be underestimated - even the smallest actions can affect big change. This is the focus of White Ribbon Day 2024 with It Starts with Men.

This White Ribbon Day, look out for

White Ribbon Day dedicated matches from the Premier League, English Football League and National League

Local council activities and awareness raising across England and Wales

White Ribbons on ticket vending machines in stations, as well as on trains

Anthea Sully, Chief Executive of White Ribbon UK, shared“White Ribbon Day is an important time for reflection and action by men. It Starts with Men to create positive cultural change and challenge harmful attitudes and behaviours that perpetuate sexism and misogyny. All too often the onus is on women and girls to keep themselves safe, we need this to change. All men can make the difference so that women and girls can live their lives free from the fear or and of violence.”

There are many ways individuals and organisations can support White Ribbon Day, find out more at

About White Ribbon UK: White Ribbon is the UK's leading charity engaging men and boys to end violence against women and girls. White Ribbon Day, 25th November, is observed globally. The White Ribbon is the internationally recognised symbol of ending violence against women.

For more information about White Ribbon UK, visit: /about-us

To learn more about White Ribbon Day 2024, visit: /white-ribbon-day-2024