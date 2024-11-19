Criminal Networks Infiltrate Ecuador’S Public Spending: A $13.5 Million Wake-Up Call

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The discovery of organized crime's deep infiltration into Ecuador's public contracts reveals a troubling reality about the country's institutional weakness.



A recent investigation by Connectas and local outlets reveals a troubling pattern. Criminal organizations have secured 97 contracts worth $13.5 million between 2010 and 2023, exploiting gaps in oversight and coordination.



Durán, once a thriving commercial hub near Guayaquil's port, exemplifies this crisis. The city now holds the grim distinction of having one of the world's highest murder rates - 147 per 100,000 inhabitants in 2023.



Two major criminal groups, the Chone Killers and Latin Kings, have effectively taken control of local institutions. The Chone Killers alone secured five public contracts worth $4.2 million.



Another significant player, the late drug trafficker Leandro Norero's network, obtained two contracts valued at $3.1 million. The Albanian Mafia managed to secure five contracts totaling $2.4 million.







Ecuador's legal framework inadvertently enables this situation by allowing individuals without final convictions to participate in public contracting.

Ecuador's Battle Against Organized Crime

The National Public Procurement Service operates with just 25 staff members to oversee nationwide contracts and investigate complaints. Criminal organizations have evolved beyond traditional drug trafficking.



They now operate through legitimate businesses, secure government contracts, and infiltrate municipal institutions. This transformation allows them to launder money while gaining political influence.



The Inter-American Development Bank recently approved a $150 million loan to help Ecuador combat organized crime.



The funding aims to strengthen criminal investigation capabilities and improve coordination between security agencies. However, experts suggest that without fundamental institutional reforms, such financial aid may have limited impact.



Ecuador's struggle against criminal infiltration of public contracts represents more than just a security crisis. It demonstrates how organized crime can evolve from street-level violence to institutional corruption.



The country's experience serves as a warning about the sophisticated methods criminal organizations use to capture state resources and legitimize their operations.

