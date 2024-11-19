5Th World Conference On International Arbitration Begins Today

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: Under the patronage of Prime and Minister of Foreign Affairs, H E Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, the fifth edition of the World on International Arbitration begins today, November 19, at the Waldorf Astoria Lusail Hotel in Doha.

Organised by the Qatar International Centre for Conciliation & Arbitration (QICCA), the two-day event is held under the theme 'Arbitration in the MENA Region – Present and Future.'

The opening ceremony will feature Minister of Justice and Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs H E Ibrahim bin Ali bin Issa Al Hassan Al Mohannadi, Chairman of Qatar Chamber and QICCA, Khalifa bin Jassim Al Thani along with a host of distinguished international arbitration experts.

The event is sponsored by several leading law firms, international legal organisations, and national institutions, including the QNB as a strategic partner.

It aims to exchange expertise and insights and shed light on a wide range of topics related to arbitration and alternative dispute resolutions.