Commercial Bank Unlocks Power Of Mindset And Attitude In Achieving Financial Freedom At Nest Qatar

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: Commercial Bank, a leader in innovative digital solutions in Qatar, took part in a organised by the Nest Qatar at Alfardan Towers recently as part of their two-year anniversary activation.

Reham Thawabi, AGM, Senior Director of Premium Banking of Commercial Bank, presented a workshop titled the“Financial Freedoms Starts in Your Mind: How Attitude Influences Decision” where she emphasised that empowerment stems from maintaining a receptive mindset in today's rapidly evolving financial landscape.

“Commercial Bank has been an active player in the market of financial literacy for years now. We see our role as extending beyond that of a traditional financial service provider; it includes a commitment to offering comprehensive financial guidance to empower our clients,” said Thawabi.

“Financial freedom begins with a positive attitude and a growth mindfulness, along with an adeptness to conform to market changes, new financial trends, and new opportunities that are waiting to be seized. We also provide real-life examples to help our clients manage day-to-day budgeting, savings, and investment to align with their short and long-term goals.”

With a proven track record of contributing to financial literacy, the Bank establishing itself as a trusted mentor in the community.

Through a variety of initiatives and programs, Commercial Bank continues to empower individuals with the knowledge and skills needed to navigate their financial journeys confidently.