This market study covers the electric scooter motor market size and future growth potential across different segments by component, vehicle type, motor power, motor type, positioning, drive type and region. The study also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key players in the market, along with their company profiles, key observations related to product and business offerings, recent developments, and key market strategies.

The electric scooter motor market is dominated by global players such as Robert Bosch GmbH (Germany), QS Motor Ltd (China), Lucas TVS Limited (India), Ola Electric Mobility Pvt. Ltd. (India), and MAHLE GmbH (Germany). These companies develop and manufacture new electric scooter motor for e2w market. For instance, in November 2023, Bosch, at EICMA 2023 in Milan, launched an integrated 6 kW electric motor to enable manufacturers to electrify two-wheeler segments. The production will start in 2025. Additionally, in July 2023, SiAecosys launched Hairpin Motor SIA155-48 5000W 18KW, with a power of 5 kW for electric motorcycles and ATVs.

The electric scooter motor market is on a high growth rate driven by a number of factors. The growing market of electric two-wheelers as an environment-friendly and cost-effective mode of transport is the major factor boosting the demand for these motors. Moreover, innovations in motor technology, including the enhancements of efficiency and power output are increasing the attractiveness of scooters among potential consumers.

Government interventions in the form of incentives and policies promoting electric vehicles are also impacting the growth of the market positively. In addition, the increased urbanization have made it necessary to seek for more efficient and environmentally friendly means of transport hence raising the need of electric scooter motors.

Sustainable and convenient alternative to traditional gasoline-powered vehicles

Electric scooters and mopeds are becoming popular in the urban mobility category as an environmentally-friendly and easy way of travel as compared to gasoline-fueled vehicles. These fast two wheeled machines are enhanced with electric motors meaning that they do not use gas hence reducing harmful gases emissions making them eco friendly means of transport for city residents. Yadea (China), NIU (China), Jiangsu Xinri Electric Vehicle Co., Ltd. (China), Ola Electric (India), Hero Electric (India); Gogoro (Taiwan), Okinawa (Japan), Silence (Spain), GOVECS (Germany), and Askoll (Italy) are the global key players of the interest segment.

Each of these enterprises has introduced a range of models of electric scooters/mopeds so as to satisfy the various needs that may exist in the market. In February 2024, Ola Electric launched a new scooter, the Ola 51X (4kWh), in India. The scooter, equipped with a 6 kW motor, offers a driving range of 190 km on a single charge. In January 2023, the company launched Voltguard, an electric scooter powered by an ATL lithium battery pack (72 V 27 Ah*2). The increasing rate of urbanization, the presence of market leaders, highly energy-efficient commuting, and reduced costs of electric mopeds are contributing to the growth of the segment in the region.

Renowned e-scooter/moped manufacturers like Yadea, NIU, Jiangsu Xinri, Luyuan, Hero Electric, Gogoro, Vmoto and Okinawa are focused on expanding their market presence globally. in September 2023, Vmoto Limited signed a construction agreement to build 32,8562 manufacturing facilities (Stage 2 Manufacturing Facilities) at its recently acquired industrial land in the Lishui Economic Development Zone in Nanjing, China. In March 2023, Hero Electric announced plans to increase its production capacity to 5 lakh units and to meet market demand in the next two to three years with a new facility in Rajasthan, India. The company also plans to set up a greenfield plant in Rajasthan with an annual production capacity of 20 lakh units.

Demand for higher performance models to support market growth

The output power of the motors used in medium power electric scooters is between 1.5 kW and 3 kW. This power range is adequate, as it neither compromises performance nor conserves too much energy. This therefore allows more capacity for the users without economic strain. Scooters fitted with these motors are efficient enough to traverse both urban landscape and the inter-suburban roads enabling the users to conduct their normal activities without worrying about the means of transport. Motor manufacturers, which produce electric scooter motors rated 1.5-3 kW such as Robert Bosch GmbH (Germany), QS Motor Ltd (China) and others. Vmoto (Australia) features the F01 which is a 2.4 kW electric motor power.

It comes in two forms the L1 that has kW engine power of 2.0 and the L3 type having 3.5 kW engine power. Gogoro (Taiwan) offers the Gogoro CrossOver GX250 electric scooter with a 2.5 kW direct drive motor that can reach a speed of over 60 kmph and has a range of 111 km. In April 2024, Ola Electric (India) launched the S1 X range of scooters with a motor power of 2.7 kW. Moreover, Greaves Electric Mobility Private Limited (India), Yadea Technology Group Co., Ltd. (China), and Niu International (China) have on offer 2.1 kW powered Ampere Magnus EX, 2.0 kW powered Yadea E8S and 3.5 kW powered NQIGT S, respectively. Electric scooter motors rated between 1.5 kWh and 3 kWh provide a reasonable compromise of price, performance and range which makes them appealing to those living in the cities and the urban outskirts who are practical and somewhat active.

High efficiency and torque to drive market

PMSM comprises a permanent magnet as a rotor and a stator with a coil wound. The working principle of PMSM is the same as that of a synchronous motor: when stator windings are energized, a rotating magnetic field is produced, and the created rotor is affected by this force and starts rotating at synchronous speed. PMSM has a greater power density enabling reduction in motor size. Moreover, PMSMs afford best control and stability which makes them highly appropriate in urban commuting scenarios, where accurate control is of the essence.

As well as automotive, Linear Labs (USA) and Enedym (Canada) are OEMs engaged in research, designing and manufacturing highly efficient electric motors for various sectors. The HET Light Series is a series of electric motors developed by Linear Labs that is intended to offer lightweight and high-performance motor drive systems for light electric vehicles (LEVs), autonomous robots, light electric motorcycles, recreational vehicles, golf carts, mopeds, e-bikes, e-scooters, as well as industrial uses. The presence of electric scooter and motorcycle manufacturers in the region, such as Damon Motors (Canada), Harley Davidson (US), Lightning Motorcycles (US), and Z Electric Vehicle (ZEV) (US) are also supporting the growth of PMSM segment of the electric scooter motor market.

Increasing production of vehicles with in-wheel electric motors to drive market

A hub motor is an electric motor mounted on the wheel that generates power for the wheels directly. It is used in electric two-wheelers, such as electric scooters and motorcycles. Hub motors share the vehicle strain between the front and rear wheels. They eliminate the need for transmission, as they are compact enough to be integrated into the wheel hub, which it powers directly. QS Motor (China), Schaeffler Technologies (Germany), Elaphe LTD (Slovenia), Michelin (France), Jiashan Neopower International Trade (China), Robert Bosch GmbH (Germany), Accell Group N.V. (Netherlands), Cutler MAC (Shanghai) Brushless Motor Co. Ltd (China), Heinzmann GmbH & Co.

KG: (Germany), and NIDEC CORPORATION (Japan) are some of the leading suppliers of hub motors to electric two-wheeler manufacturers. These companies are expanding the manufacturing of hub motors to cater to the market demand. In September 2023, September 2023, NIDEC CORPORATION (Japan), a subsidiary of NIDEC Industrial Automation India Private Limited, integrated a new factory campus in Karnataka, India. The campus manufactured a wide range of motors, generators, drives, and system solutions. Automotive OEMs are also venturing into new models that incorporate hub motors. Bajaj (India) intends to launch an upgraded version of its scooter Bajaj Chetak with a bigger battery, which will comprise an economical version as well with a wheel hub motor.

