The Definitive Guide To The Artificial Intelligence Industry - A Comprehensive Business Outlook
Date
11/19/2024 4:15:55 AM
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Nov. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Guide to the Artificial Intelligence Industry" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
AI has been a research topic as long as computers have been in existence, but it is only in the past couple of years that AI has come to present real business opportunities. It is now attracting the attention of both the largest multinationals and innovative startups as well as investors. Meanwhile, the possible applications for AI are burgeoning and becoming all-encompassing.
The Guide to the Artificial Intelligence Industry is the first report to focus on the business potential of AI, where the money will be made and where it will be lost.
This report begins with a discussion of all the major applications (emerging and current) and for each application discusses who are the main companies active in the field. Also included are market forecasts for each application and type of technology.
Key Topics Covered:
CHAPTER 1: WHY THIS GUIDE?
CHAPTER 2: AI MARKET: EVOLUTION AND STRUCTURE
An AI Market Overview AI Products and AI Innovation Thoughts on Training Beware Unrealistic Market Sizing A Very Brief History of AI The Future of AI
CHAPTER 3: 20 AI COMPANIES
AiCur Amazon/AWS Anthropic Apple Arista Networks ARM Limited Baidu Enlitic Google/Alphabet Google DeepMind Technologies H20.ai HyperVerge IBM Intel Meta Microsoft NVIDIA OpenAI TSMC SAP
CHAPTER 4: AI MARKETS: OPPORTUNITIES AND SEGMENTATION
AI Market Segmentation Types of AI Reasoning Foundational AI and Narrow AI Segmentation by Functionality AI Technologies Expert Systems Artificial General Intelligence (AGI)
CHAPTER 5: AI CHIPS
Towards an AI Chip Sector
CHAPTER 6: APPLICATIONS AND BUSINESS CASES FOR AI
Wealth of AI Applications
AI, the Internet and other Networks Advertising and Media Banking and Financial Services Healthcare and Medical Pharmaceutical Industry Other Industries where AI may find Wide Use
CHAPTER 7: AI MARKET FORECASTS
Thoughts on Forecasting In the AI Sector Types of AI Products And Forecast Assumptions Type of AI Technology
CHAPTER 8: FUNDING AI BUSINESSES
The Role of VCs in the AI Business Government Funding for AI
Chapter 9: AI: LEGAL AND REGULATED
Types of AI Law and Regulation The Biden Executive Order AI Safety Events Problems with AI Regulation
For more information about this report visit
About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
CONTACT: CONTACT:
Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager
...
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
MENAFN19112024004107003653ID1108900820
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.