The Definitive Guide To The Artificial Intelligence Industry - A Comprehensive Business Outlook


11/19/2024 4:15:55 AM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Nov. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Guide to the Artificial Intelligence Industry" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

AI has been a research topic as long as computers have been in existence, but it is only in the past couple of years that AI has come to present real business opportunities. It is now attracting the attention of both the largest multinationals and innovative startups as well as investors. Meanwhile, the possible applications for AI are burgeoning and becoming all-encompassing.

The Guide to the Artificial Intelligence Industry is the first report to focus on the business potential of AI, where the money will be made and where it will be lost.

This report begins with a discussion of all the major applications (emerging and current) and for each application discusses who are the main companies active in the field. Also included are market forecasts for each application and type of technology.


Key Topics Covered:

CHAPTER 1: WHY THIS GUIDE?

CHAPTER 2: AI MARKET: EVOLUTION AND STRUCTURE

  • An AI Market Overview
  • AI Products and AI Innovation
  • Thoughts on Training
  • Beware Unrealistic Market Sizing
  • A Very Brief History of AI
  • The Future of AI

CHAPTER 3: 20 AI COMPANIES

  • AiCur
  • Amazon/AWS
  • Anthropic
  • Apple
  • Arista Networks
  • ARM Limited
  • Baidu
  • Enlitic
  • Google/Alphabet
  • Google DeepMind Technologies
  • H20.ai
  • HyperVerge
  • IBM
  • Intel
  • Meta
  • Microsoft
  • NVIDIA
  • OpenAI
  • TSMC
  • SAP

CHAPTER 4: AI MARKETS: OPPORTUNITIES AND SEGMENTATION

  • AI Market Segmentation
  • Types of AI Reasoning
  • Foundational AI and Narrow AI
  • Segmentation by Functionality
  • AI Technologies
  • Expert Systems
  • Artificial General Intelligence (AGI)

CHAPTER 5: AI CHIPS

  • Towards an AI Chip Sector

CHAPTER 6: APPLICATIONS AND BUSINESS CASES FOR AI

  • Wealth of AI Applications
    • AI, the Internet and other Networks
    • Advertising and Media
    • Banking and Financial Services
    • Healthcare and Medical
    • Pharmaceutical Industry
  • Other Industries where AI may find Wide Use

CHAPTER 7: AI MARKET FORECASTS

  • Thoughts on Forecasting In the AI Sector
  • Types of AI Products And Forecast Assumptions
  • Type of AI Technology

CHAPTER 8: FUNDING AI BUSINESSES

  • The Role of VCs in the AI Business
  • Government Funding for AI

Chapter 9: AI: LEGAL AND REGULATED

  • Types of AI Law and Regulation
  • The Biden Executive Order
  • AI Safety Events
  • Problems with AI Regulation

