EQS-News: Formycon AG / Key word(s): 9 Month figures/Conference

Formycon invites to call on the nine-month results 2024 and announces participation in international investor

19.11.2024 / 06:30 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Press Release // November 19, 2024

Formycon invites to earnings call on the nine-month results 2024 and announces participation in international investor conferences

Planegg-Martinsried, Germany – Formycon AG (FSE: FYB, „Formycon“) invites to the conference call and webcast for the publication of the nine-month results 2024 on November 28, 2024. The Management Board will discuss the company's development and the key financial figures as well as the recent uplisting to the Prime Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. The earnings call, which will be broadcast live on the Internet, will be held in English on November 28, 2024 at 3:00 p.m. (CET). Details and dial-in data see below. Formycon in Dialogue Additionally, representatives of the Management Board will participate in the following international investor conferences in the coming weeks: November 19 – 21, 2024

Jefferies London Healthcare Conference

Dr. Stefan Glombitza (CEO), Enno Spillner (CFO)

London, UK November 25 – 27, 2024

Deutsches Eigenkapitalforum

Enno Spillner (CFO)

Frankfurt, Germany December 02, 2024

H.C. Wainwright virtual Fireside chat

Dr. Stefan Glombitza (CEO), Enno Spillner (CFO)

virtual December 12, 2024

MWB Research Roundtable

Dr. Stefan Glombitza (CEO), Enno Spillner (CFO), Nicola Mikulcik (CBO), Dr. Andreas Seidl (CSO)

virtual January 13 – 16, 2025

43 rd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

Dr. Stefan Glombitza (CEO), Enno Spillner (CFO), Nikola Mikulcik (CBO)

San Francisco, USA January 21, 2025

UniCredit & Kepler Cheuvreux German Corporate Conference

Enno Spillner (CFO)

Frankfurt, Germany

For the latest schedule of Formycon's events, please visit:

--- To participate in the conference call, please register at: After registration, participants will receive a confirmation email with individual dial-in data. The presentation and audio broadcast can be accessed via the following webcast link:

After a brief presentation, the Management Board will be available for analysts' questions. The conference call will be recorded and can subsequently be accessed via the Formycon website at:



About Formycon:

Formycon AG (FSE: FYB) is a leading, independent developer of high-quality biosimilars, follow-on products of biopharmaceutical medicines. The company focuses on therapies in ophthalmology, immunology, immuno-oncology and other key disease areas, covering almost the entire value chain from technical development through clinical trials to approval by the regulatory authorities. For commercialization of its biosimilars, Formycon relies on strong, well-trusted and long-term partnerships worldwide. With FYB201/Ranibizumab, Formycon already has a biosimilar on the market in Europe and the USA. Two further biosimilars, FYB202/ustekinumab and FYB203/aflibercept, received FDA approval; FYB202 is also approved in Europe. Another three biosimilar candidates are currently in development. With its biosimilars, Formycon is making an important contribution to providing as many patients as possible with access to highly effective and affordable medicines. Formycon AG is headquartered in Munich and is listed at the Prime Standard of Frankfurt Stock Exchange: FYB / ISIN: DE000A1EWVY8 / WKN: A1EWVY. Further information can be found at:

About Biosimilars:

Since their introduction in the 1980s, biopharmaceutical drugs have revolutionized the treatment of serious and chronic diseases. By 2032, many of these drugs will lose their patent protection – including 45 blockbusters with an estimated total annual global turnover of more than 200 billion US dollars. Biosimilars are successor products to biopharmaceutical drugs for which market exclusivity has expired. They are approved in highly regulated markets such as the EU, the USA, Canada, Japan and Australia in accordance with strict regulatory procedures. Biosimilars create competition and thus give more patients access to biopharmaceutical therapies. At the same time, they reduce costs for healthcare systems. Global sales of biosimilars currently amount to around 21 billion US dollars. Analysts assume that sales could rise to over 74 billion US dollars by 2030.

Contact:

Sabrina Müller,

Director Investor Relations & Corporate Communications,

Formycon AG

Fraunhoferstr. 15

82152 Planegg-Martinsried

Germany Tel.: +49 (0) 89 - 86 46 67 149

Fax: + 49 (0) 89 - 86 46 67 110 ...

Disclaimer:

This press release may contain forward-looking statements and information which are based on Formycon's current expectations and certain assumptions. Various known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors could lead to material differences between the actual future results, financial situation, performance of the company, development of the products and the estimates given here. Such known and unknown risks and uncertainties comprise, among others, the research and development, the regulatory approval process, the timing of the actions of regulatory bodies and other governmental authorities, clinical results, changes in laws and regulations, product quality, patient safety, patent litigation, contractual risks and dependencies from third parties. With respect to pipeline products, Formycon AG does not provide any representation, warranties or any other guarantees that the products will receive the necessary regulatory approvals or that they will prove to be commercially exploitable and/or successful. Formycon AG assumes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements or to correct them in case of developments which differ from those anticipated. This document neither constitutes an offer to sell nor a solicitation of an offer to buy or subscribe for securities of Formycon AG. No public offering of securities of Formycon AG will be made nor is a public offering intended. This document and the information contained therein may not be distributed in or into the United States of America, Canada, Australia, Japan or any other jurisdictions, in which such offer or such solicitation would be prohibited. This document does not constitute an offer for the sale of securities in the United States.

19.11.2024 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at

Language: English Company: Formycon AG Fraunhoferstraße 15 82152 Planegg-Martinsried Germany Phone: 089 864667 100 Fax: 089 864667 110 Internet: ISIN: DE000A1EWVY8 WKN: A1EWVY Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange EQS News ID: 2032541



End of News EQS News Service