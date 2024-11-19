Revolutionizing Insights: Borderless Access Onboards Srihari Udugani To Lead AI-Powered Market Research Solutions

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Srihari Udugani, Vice President, and Innovation

Borderless Access Reinforces Its Commitment to AI-driven Innovation by Welcoming Srihari Udugani as the Vice President–Technology and Innovation

- Ruchika Gupta, CEO, Borderless Access, WA, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- By continuing to invest in cutting-edge technologies, Borderless Access aims to deliver tech enabled advanced insights solutions to meet the evolving challenges of the market research industry.To that end, Borderless Access is proud to announce the appointment of Srihari Udugani as Vice President - Technology and Innovation. With over 18 years of expertise in enterprise software development, cloud computing, and AI, Srihari's leadership will play a crucial role in elevating the company's technology-driven market research capabilities.In a rapidly evolving business environment, CXOs and decision-makers need more than traditional data-they need real-time, predictive consumer insights that can guide strategic actions and navigate complex markets. Borderless Access has been at the forefront of this transformation, using AI and ML to deliver smarter, faster, and highly reliable insights to global clients. The company's commitment to technology is further illustrated through its recent initiatives, including the GenAI presentation at Quirk's New York, which showcased innovative strategies for harnessing trailblazing technologies in market research by research managers. The Company aims to be a trusted partner for CXOs seeking faster, more reliable, and innovative data solutions.About BORDERLESS ACCESSWith digital-first products and specialized online research services, Borderless Access stands out as a company with proven market and business transformations cutting across industries and domains that connect brands with the voice of customers to create a positive business impact.Having worked with Fortune 100 clients for the past 15 years, we deliver validated genuine customer insights using our proprietary quality framework and AI-ML technology. We use best-of-class digital tools with robust fraud-detection methods. Borderless Access offers end-to-end research solutions, including qualitative and quantitative insights, competitive & market intelligence, niche audience data and advanced analytics. For more information on Borderless Access and its innovative research solutions, visit Borderless Access.

