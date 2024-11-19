Emaar Properties Unveils Expo Living – A landmark Community Development through joint venture with Dubai World Trade Centre

(MENAFN- Publsh) Dubai, UAE – 19 November 2024: Emaar Properties and Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC) have established a joint venture to develop Expo Living, a new residential lifestyle community at Expo City Dubai. Expo Living, a thoughtfully designed urban community will offer a modern lifestyle for residents seeking seamless connectivity, exceptional experiences, and serene living spaces. Terra Heights, the first residential phase of Expo Living, is now open for launch.

Expo Living’s strategic location ensures easy access to key destinations, placing residents just a 15-minute walk from Expo City and Dubai Exhibition Centre, which is set for an AED10 billion expansion that will increase the exhibition space from 58,000 sqm to 180,000 sqm by 2031, making it the largest indoor exhibition and events destination in the region, while being a short drive from Dubai’s upcoming mega gateway, Al Maktoum International Airport.

Emaar Properties and DWTC’s shared vision for the Expo Living development covers a total area of 451,295 square metres, including 358,473 square metres of residential spaces, complemented by Dubai Expo Mall, a contemporary shopping destination offering a curated selection of retail, dining, and leisure options.

Green parks, landscaped courtyards, and a variety of fitness facilities form the heart of the community, creating a balance between relaxation and social interaction. Residents can unwind at the yoga deck, enjoy the outdoor pools, or gather with friends at barbecue areas. With easy access to global events at Expo City and Dubai Exhibition Centre, Expo Living offers a seamless blend of dynamic urban life and serene living.

“Expo Living reflects our focus on creating places where people can connect, grow, and thrive,” said Mr Ahmed Al Matrooshi, Executive Director, Emaar Properties. “Its location, right next to Expo City and minutes from Al Maktoum International Airport, puts residents in the centre of its all. Whether for work, travel, or leisure, everything is within easy reach. With well-planned amenities and a design that encourages community living, Expo Living makes balancing the fast pace of Dubai with moment of peace effortless.”

“The joint venture between DWTC and Emaar Properties represents a significant step forward in expanding and enriching the vibrant, integrated community of Expo City Dubai”, said Amer Al Farsi, Acting Vice President of Real Estate Development at Dubai World Trade Centre. “This flagship development, together with Dubai Exhibition Centre and Expo Village, aligns with the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan to create a premier residential community within this urban hub, setting a new benchmark for connected and innovative urban living.”

Expo Living aligns with Dubai’s 2040 Urban Plan by integrating sustainable design elements that promote environmental responsibility and community well-being. Residents benefit from a balanced environment where retail, hospitality, and residential spaces are harmoniously connected.





