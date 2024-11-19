German Court Ruling Challenges Meta’S Data Protection Practices

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) In a significant development, Meta, the parent company of and Instagram, faced a setback in its ongoing battle over data protection. The German Court of Justice, the country's highest civil court, ruled against the tech giant in a case stemming from a 2021 global data breach affecting approximately 533 million users.



The court's decision eases the burden of proof for users seeking compensation for data theft. Users now only need to demonstrate they were of a data breach to claim damages from Meta. This ruling eliminates the previous requirement to prove financial loss or provide additional evidence of personal impact.



According to the court, users could be entitled to €100 ($114) in compensation for loss of data control. The German court also overturned a lower court decision favoring Meta, which had required users to present more concrete evidence of harm from data breaches.







This ruling potentially opens the door for many German users to claim damages for data breaches by the company. While initially limited to Germany, the decision could influence other jurisdictions, particularly within the European Union, to adopt similar measures against Meta.



Meta contested the court's decision, arguing that Facebook's systems were not hacked and no user data was breached. The company also stated that the ruling does not align with the court's previous jurisprudence.

This legal challenge adds to Meta's existing data protection woes. The company had previously been fined €265 million ($301 million) by the Irish Data Protection Commission for the same 2021 data breach.



The German court's decision reflects growing concerns over data privacy and corporate responsibility in the digital age. It underscores the increasing pressure on tech giants to ensure robust data protection measures and face consequences for breaches.



As the digital landscape evolves, this ruling may set a precedent for how data breaches are handled legally, potentially shifting the balance of power between tech companies and users in matters of data protection and privacy.

