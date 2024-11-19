Rebura Achieves AWS Premier Tier Status In Amazon Web Services Partner Network

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

"This is a target we have all been working towards for the past seven years" - Aaron Rees, Rebura

Achievement differentiates Rebura as an AWS Partner that demonstrates expertise and notable success in helping customers succeed

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 19, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Rebura , an award-winning AWS (Amazon Web Services) specialist consultancy and solution provider, today announced that it has achieved Premier tier status in the AWS Partner (APN).

Founded in 2017, London-based Rebura specialises in supporting AWS cloud migrations and modernisations as well as SaaS and DevOps capabilities across the UK, Nordics and central Europe. In 2023 Rebura and AWS signed a strategic collaboration agreement, highlighting Rebura's value to AWS. Rebura now holds seven competencies with AWS including migration, Microsoft Workloads and DevOps.

Achieving AWS Premier Tier Services Partner status differentiates Rebura as an AWS Partner that demonstrates expertise and notable success in helping customers design, architect, build, migrate, and manage their workloads on AWS.

To earn Premier tier, companies must complete a rigorous approval process through accreditations and certifications, must demonstrate a long-term investment in their relationship with AWS, and must have extensive expertise in deploying customer solutions on AWS.

AWS Premier Tier Services Partners also have a strong team of AWS trained and certified technical consultants and have deep expertise in project management and professional services.

“It's a fantastic honour and proud achievement to secure Premier tier status in the AWS Partner Network,” said Aaron Rees, Founder and CEO at Rebura.“This is a target we have all been working towards for the past seven years. Our team is passionate about helping companies achieve their technology goals by leveraging the agility, breadth of services, and pace of innovation of AWS. I'm really glad to receive this recognition. It's a proud moment for the whole team who have worked so hard to build Rebura into the dynamic, thriving business that it is today.”

Earlier this year Rebura was acquired by Westcon-Comstor , a global technology provider and specialist distributor that connects the world's leading IT vendors with a channel of technology resellers, systems integrators and service providers.

