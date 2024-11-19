(MENAFN- Tales & Heads) Ras Al Khaimah, UAE – 18 November 2024: In an exciting development for the global wedding industry, Ras Al Khaimah is set to host the 14th edition of the Exotic Wedding Planning Conference (EWPC) in February 2025. This prestigious event, which has become the world’s largest wedding planning conference, will welcome over 500 elite attendees from more than 80 countries, including 35+ renowned speakers and 100 distinguished exhibitors. Following the phenomenal success of past events, EWPC’s return to Ras Al Khaimah reflects the emirate’s position as a top destination for high-profile, luxury events and weddings.

A Platform that Revolutionized the Wedding Industry

EWPC began in 2016, when the wedding sector was still largely unorganized, lacking dedicated platforms for collaboration and industry growth. Back then, it wasn’t even recognized as a formal industry. The creation of EWPC transformed this narrative, providing a groundbreaking platform that allowed wedding professionals worldwide to connect, collaborate, and educate one another. The conference played a crucial role in elevating the wedding sector, turning it into a dynamic industry valued globally for its creativity and economic impact.

The conference has been proudly hosted by various prestigious tourism boards worldwide, driving economic growth and sector expansion. Today, EWPC stands as a testament to the evolution of the wedding industry, showcasing the influence of professional gatherings in establishing the industry’s value.

Ras Al Khaimah: An Emerging Hub for Destination Weddings

As Ras Al Khaimah welcomes EWPC for the second time, it builds on its vision to become a leading global destination for weddings, tourism, and cultural experiences. The 14th edition of EWPC will take place in Ras Al Khaimah at an exciting time, as the emirate’s tourism landscape is set to expand with many exciting developments, including the forthcoming launch of Wynn Resorts in 2027. With its scenic beauty, growing tourism infrastructure, and a commitment to sustainability, Ras Al Khaimah continues to position itself as a top choice for destination weddings, global conferences, and unforgettable events.

Iyad Rasbey, Vice President of Destination Tourism Development at Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority (RAKTDA), highlighted the significance of this partnership: "Hosting EWPC again underscores our commitment to driving innovation and growth in the weddings industry. Ras Al Khaimah offers a combination of natural beauty, authenticity, and great accessibility, making it an ideal destination for couples and event planners worldwide. This conference not only showcases our emirate’s unique appeal but also our forward-looking strategy to become a world-class destination for weddings and MICE.

Rishikesh Shetty, CEO and Founder of EWPC and Exito Media Concepts, expressed his excitement for the upcoming event: “When we launched EWPC, our goal was to give structure and recognition to an unorganized sector. Hosting the 14th edition in Ras Al Khaimah not only reinforces our mission but celebrates the journey of the wedding industry itself. We’re thrilled to bring together the world’s best wedding planners, designers, and industry experts in a destination that perfectly complements our vision of luxury, innovation, and connection.”

A Gathering of Global Influencers and Industry Leaders

Attendees of EWPC 2025 can expect a comprehensive lineup of workshops, interactive sessions, and keynote addresses led by industry pioneers. With over 500+ attendees from around the globe, EWPC offers an unparalleled opportunity for networking, knowledge exchange, and collaboration. The event’s roster includes top-tier vendors and exhibitors showcasing the latest trends in wedding planning, design, and luxury experiences.





