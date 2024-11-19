Kuwaiti Women's Excellence... Breakthroughs In Medicine, Space Science

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) By Anwar Al-Jarman

KUWAIT, Nov 19 (KUNA) -- Kuwaiti women have achieved remarkable milestones in recent years, breaking barriers and reaching advanced levels in various fields, especially in and space science with a significant support provided by Kuwaiti leadership.

These achievements showed the vital role Kuwaiti women have in these fields, as their success was not limited to personal accomplishments but great contribution to the advancement of global sciences through participation in international and events.

In line with the goals of the Kuwait Vision 2035 for sustainable development, Kuwaiti women have proved their capability and efficiency in building and advancing the country in various fields.

One of the leading women figures is Consultant of Internal Medicine and Gastroenterology at Al-Jahra Hospital Dr. Asmaa Al-Kandari who participated in the annual World Conference on Digestive Endoscopy in 2024, Milan, representing Kuwait and the only one from the Middle East to participate in such event.

Speaking to KUNA, Dr. Al-Kandari revealed that she was also a chosen as a representative of the American Society for Gastrointestinal Endoscopy (ASGE) in the Middle East.

When asked about the Milan conference, Dr. Al-Kandari emphasized the importance of this event to her medical career, noting that thousands of endoscopy specialists viewed her two-endoscopy procedures.

Dr. Al-Kandari praised government support for the healthcare sector, affirming that Kuwaiti physicians has the medical finesse to advance healthcare regionally and internationally.

In the field space sciences and technology, the Vice Chair of the Committee on Connecting Emerging Space Ecosystems in the Middle East and Central Asia at International Astronautical Federation (IAF) Engineer Lama Al-Oraiman expressed to KUNA her pride in holding this position.

She highlighted the essential role the Kuwait Foundation for the Advancement of Sciences (KFAS) in supporting researchers, innovators, and outstanding individuals in science, technology, and innovation.

She recalled the announcement ceremony of the Kuwait National Space Research Center (KNSRC) last September, under the patronage and presence of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah who emphasized Kuwait's commitment to creating a scientific environment that cater to the developments of Kuwaitis in all fields.

Regarding her award for Emerging Space Leaders from the IAF, Engineer Al-Oraiman expressed her joy and pride receiving this award, stressing the need for a greater representation of Kuwaiti women at international conferences. (end) and