QCDC Engages with International Experts at IAEVG Conference in Finland

(MENAFN- qf) 17 November 2024 – Doha, Qatar: – Qatar Career Development Center (QCDC), founded by Qatar Foundation (QF), participated in the recent International Association for Educational and Vocational Guidance (IAEVG) conference held in Jyväskylä, Finland.

The IAEVG International Conference 2024, organized by the Finnish Institute for Educational Research in collaboration with the Finnish Ministry of Education and Culture and the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Employment, took place from 12-14 November 2024. Representing QCDC at this event were Acting Director Saad Abdulla Al-Kharji, and Strategy and Administration Manager Fouad El Rassi.

Themed "Riding the Wave of Change," the conference brought together researchers, policymakers, and practitioners to discuss innovative strategies and best practices in the evolving landscape of career guidance. Key sessions explored critical topics such as the integration of career guidance within education systems, the role of international agencies, and the application of Hope-Action Theory.

QCDC’s participation provided a valuable platform for knowledge exchange, enabling the center to refine its strategies in alignment with international best practices. Notably, on the sidelines of the conference, QCDC representatives had the opportunity to meet with longstanding strategic partners from EduCluster Finland. Together, they further fleshed out avenues for collaboration to implement and optimize Qatar’s national career development ecosystem.

Mr. Al-Kharji underscored the significance of the center's participation in the IAEVG Conference: "Collaborating with international experts, especially from the Republic of Finland—recognized for its leadership in education and career guidance—allows us to adopt cutting-edge knowledge and implement international best practices. We have always believed that engagement with the global community is essential for empowering youth in Qatar and advancing our sustainable human capital development objectives."

He further highlighted the value of the partnership with EduCluster Finland: "Our collaboration with EduCluster Finland will serve as a cornerstone for advancing career development in the country by combining their extensive international expertise with the strategic vision and local insights of our center. We will reap the benefits of this collaboration and witness its profound impact on Qatar’s efforts to achieve its National Vision."

QCDC's active involvement in international forums such as the IAEVG Conference reinforces its position as a leader in career development. By staying at the forefront of emerging trends in the field, QCDC continues to position Qatar as a proactive contributor to global discussions on career guidance and workforce development.





