Qatar End Jordan International As Runners-Up

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: Qatar finished runners-up in the 12th King Abdullah II International Cup after suffering a 50-70 defeat against Jordan in the final yesterday.

The final took place at the Prince Hamzah Hall in Al Hussein Youth City, located in the Jordanian capital, Amman.

It was Jordan's third title in a row and their sixth in the history of the King Abdullah II International Cup.

Palestine finished in third place after overcoming Syria 80-74.

Earlier in the tournament, the Qatari team had triumphed over Syria with a score of 75-66 and narrowly defeated Palestine 74-72.

The King Abdullah II International Cup serves as a crucial preparatory event for the four participating teams as they gear up for the double qualifiers for the Asian Cup, scheduled to take place in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, and the 2027 World Cup, which will be hosted in Doha.

This tournament presents a significant opportunity for the Qatari team to prepare its players ahead of the Asian qualifiers for the Saudi Asian Cup 2025. The team is set to travel to New Delhi to compete against the Indian team on November 21, as part of the second Asian window matches for Group Five.

Additionally, the Qatari team will host the Iranian national team at Al Gharafa Hall on the 25th of this month.

The Qatar delegation to Jordan was headed by Qatar Basketball Federation's Secretary General Saadoun Sabah Al Kuwari. The delegation also included the administrative and technical staff which included Jassim Ashkanani (team manager) and Nabil Juma (team administrator), in addition to the technical staff led by Turkish coach Hakan Demir and his assistants, in addition to 12 players Omar Mohamed Saad, Mustafa Fouda, Mahmoud Darwish, Khaled Rushdi, Babacar Dieng, Nadim Muslik, Mohamed Bashir, Tyler James Lee Harris, Aladji Boubou Magassa, Ndaye El Haj Sidou, Abdullah Yassin Musa, and Mustafa Ndaw.