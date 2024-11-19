HLF International Startups Day Launched To Drive Innovation Ecosystem Growth

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

TAINAN, Nov. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As global shifts and climate change risks intensify, startups are playing an increasingly critical role in fostering resilient societies. On the second day of the

2024 High Level Forum (HLF) Summit , the International Startups Day was held in Tainan, Taiwan, reinforcing the emphasis on supporting entrepreneurship. Under the theme of "Resilient Society," over 20 future unicorns from Europe, the Americas, and Asia showcased groundbreaking technologies and innovative solutions to drive sustainable growth and build resilient societies. Experts from startup accelerators and venture capitals also gathered to provide valuable insights.

ITRI held the HLF International Startups Day in Tainan to showcase startup efforts in building a resilient society.

During the event, startups unveiled their achievements in building societal resilience amid environmental pressures and resource challenges. For instance, France's CEA spinoff, Wise Integration, highlighted its efforts to enhance power management efficiency and stability. Israel's H2OLL demonstrated its water-from-air technology, which provides sustainable water resources. Leading experts shared global perspectives and cross-border collaboration experiences, with input from Corinne Hueber-Saintot, Director of Valorization at CEA and Chair of the AIPPI Advisory Committee; and Asier Rufino, CEO of Tecnalia Ventures.

Stephen Su, Senior Vice President of ITRI and Co-chair of the 2024 HLF Summit, emphasized that the HLF is a global innovation platform, bringing together academic, research, industrial, and startup communities from around the world along with investors. "It provides innovation ecosystems with opportunities for cross-disciplinary international exchange and collaboration. This enables collective responses to global challenges such as environmental protection, social welfare, and economic sustainability," he said. He also noted that this year's International Startups Day, with its theme of "Resilient Society", aims to invite startup leaders and investors to help startups expand into global markets, find key partners, and strengthen their role in building a sustainable, resilient society.

The panel discussion, hosted by Jeff Lin, ITRI Vice President and General Director of the Industry, Science and Technology International Strategy Center, and Corinne Hueber-Saintot, focused on "Startups New Tech: Promises and Pitfalls." Joined by leading figures from France, Japan, and Spain, they shared in-depth insights on practical experiences and strategies for startup ecosystem development. The startup showcase was co-hosted by Lewis Chen, General Director of ITRI's Commercialization and Industry Service Center, and Volker Heistermann, an investment expert specializing in nurturing electric vehicle unicorns. Through this exchange, international startups brought smart technology and sustainable solutions, providing valuable insights and inspiration for Taiwan's future innovation directions.

