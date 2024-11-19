RG Kar Case: Court To Record Statements Of Cops Initially Involved In Probe

(MENAFN- IANS) Kolkata, Nov 19 (IANS) Recording of statements of the Kolkata personnel, who were engaged in the process of initial investigation in the ghastly rape and murder of a female junior doctor of R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata, is slated to start from Tuesday at a special court in Kolkata.

Sources aware of the development said the first person whose statement might be recorded in this connection is a videographer attached to the city police who video-recorded the developments at the“scene of the crime” that is the hall within the hospital premises on the morning of August 9 after the body of the victim was discovered there.

Sources also said the statements of the said cop as a witness are extremely crucial as there had been allegations that the“scene of the crime” that is the entire seminar hall was not adequately cordoned off as a result of which too many individuals assembled there after the recovery of the body.

On Monday, the process of recording statements of the judicial magistrate in the presence of whom the inquest of the body of the victim was done had been completed. Statements of the videographers who video-recorded the inquest and autopsy process were also done on Monday.

However, sources added, the process of recording statements of woman doctors attached to R.G. Kar which started on Monday could not be completed and will be done first on Tuesday, following which the same will be done for the videographer attached to the city police.

The trial process in the rape and murder case started on November 11 and since the very first day, the hearing has been in-camera in nature.

Three persons are in judicial custody in relation to the rape and murder case. The first is civic volunteer Sanjay Roy, who had been named as the“sole prime accused” in the rape and murder crime in the first charge sheet by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), which is probing the matter following a directive of the Calcutta High Court.

The other two in judicial custody are Sandip Ghosh, the former and controversial principal of R.G. Kar, and Abhijit Mondal, the former SHO of the Tala Police. The main charges against them include misleading the investigation and tampering with the evidence when the initial investigation was being carried out by Kolkata Police before the probe was handed over to the CBI.