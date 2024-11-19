Casualties As Russian Kamikaze Drone Hits Apartment Block In Hlukhiv

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the town of Hlukhiv, Sumy region, a one-way attack drone hit an apartment block. Deaths and injuries have already been reported.

This is reported by Suspilne , Ukrinform saw.

"The Russian military hit Hlukhiv around 23:20. Two explosions were heard in town. Currently, rubble is being cleared in the apartment block. Someone may remain trapped under it," the report says.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, an air raid alert went off in a number of regions as Russia launched another barrage of deadly drones at Ukraine.

Photo: Suspilne