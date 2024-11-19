United States Awards 76.5 Million Tunisian Dinars To Support Tunisian Date Sector

(MENAFN- APO Group)

On behalf of the U.S. Department of (USDA), the U.S. Embassy in Tunis is pleased to announce the award of 76.5 million Tunisian Dinars ($24.85 million) to support the Tunisian date sector through its Food for Progress (FFPr) Program. The objective of this five-year program is to significantly boost date crop production and strengthen traditional oasis agricultural systems.

The project will be implemented by Partners of the Americas, a U.S. non-profit organization with 60 years of experience implementing agriculture and food security programs around the world, in partnership with Tunisian farmers, the Tunisian Ministry of Agriculture, and civil society. Key activities will include training and grants for improved water management and irrigation practices, enhancing labor efficiency, and developing export opportunities worldwide, including in the American market.

Speaking about this multimillion-dollar USDA investment, Ambassador Joey Hood commented,“Tunisia continues to impress consumers from around the world with the quality of their agricultural products. Therefore, the U.S. government is proud to continue to partner with Tunisian farmers to bring even more of their products to American markets. Tunisian bottled olive oil is already highly praised in the United States, and Tunisian dates are just as sought after. With this increased American support, I am confident we will see greater exports of Tunisian dates to be enjoyed by consumers worldwide.”

This initiative represents a significant step forward in supporting Tunisia's efforts toward agricultural resilience and market growth, benefiting farmers and producers throughout the date sector. It is one of the U.S. Embassy's many assistance efforts underway to support economic development and expand U.S.-Tunisian trade.



