Prime Cabinet Secretary Launches National Obstetrics Point-Of-Care Ultrasound (O-POCUS) Guidelines To Enhance Maternal Health

Hon. Musalia Mudavadi,

and Cabinet Secretary for Dr. Deborah Mlongo Barasa, launched the Uhai wa Mama na Mtoto (UMM) Project and the National Obstetrics Point-of-Care Ultrasound (O-POCUS) Guidelines

today

in Nairobi. This initiative marks a significant commitment to reducing maternal mortality and improving healthcare access across the nation.



During her address, Dr. Mlongo Barasa highlighted the pressing challenges in maternal health, particularly the limited access to ultrasound services attributed to equipment shortages, inadequate training, and prohibitive costs.



She asserted that the newly introduced O-POCUS guidelines are a timely solution that will facilitate early intervention and prompt referrals, both vital for improving outcomes for mothers and their newborns.



The O-POCUS guidelines align with national health policies and aim to standardize ultrasound services across various healthcare levels, focusing on underserved regions.



They provide a comprehensive framework for policymakers, healthcare workers, and training institutions, ensuring consistent and effective care delivery.



This initiative supports Kenya's goal of achieving Universal Health Coverage (UHC) by expanding access to quality maternal healthcare.



The Ministry of Health encourages healthcare providers to implement these guidelines, reinforcing the country's healthcare system and fostering a healthier future for mothers and babies.

