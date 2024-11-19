Netflix Says A Record 60 Million Households Watched Mike Tyson Fight

(MENAFN- Baystreet) Netflix (NFLX) says a record 60 million households worldwide watched the highly anticipated boxing match between Jake Paul and Mike Tyson over the weekend.

The company said that the live sporting event, in which Paul beat Tyson in eight rounds, peaked at 65 million streams on Nov. 15.

Netflix added that 50 million households watched female boxer Katie Taylor take on Amanda Serrano, making it the most-watched professional women's sporting event in U.S. history.

The fight was also streamed in more than 6,000 bars and restaurants in the U.S., setting the record for the sport's largest commercial distribution.

Additionally, the fight's promoter, Most Valuable Promotions (MVP), said 72,300 attended the live fight held at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. The stadium has a capacity of 80,000.

Gate receipts for the fight surpassed $18 million, said the promoter, making it the biggest boxing gate in history outside of Nevada.

And, the fight dominated social media, with #PaulTyson becoming the number one trending topic on X/Twitter.

It wasn't all good news for Netflix though. Many viewers experienced buffering issues, streaming glitches, and low-resolution video, disrupting their ability to watch the fight.

Data from Downdetector showed Netflix outages peaking at more than 95,000 during the fight.

Still, the fight between Paul, a 27-year-old online influencer-turned-boxer and Tyson, a 58-year-old boxing legend, aired on Netflix free to subscribers.

The live boxing match was a test for the streaming service, which is pushing further into sports and live events as a way of attracting subscribers.

The stock of Netflix has increased 76% this year to currently trade at $823.96 U.S. per share.













