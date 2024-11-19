U.S. Permission For Ukraine To Use ATACMS Could Be Turning Point In War - Duda

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The United States' decision to permit Ukraine to use ATACMS missiles against targets in Russia could mark a "turning point on the front."

Polish President Andrzej Duda said this during a briefing in Warsaw on Monday, according to an Ukrinform correspondent.

Duda described U.S. President Joe Biden's consent for Ukraine to deploy medium-range missiles against Russian targets as a "very important change."

He noted that this decision has prompted similar commitments from France and Britain, creating a positive shift in Ukraine's ability to counter Russian aggression. He said that Ukraine must have the means to push back the Russian rear, ensuring it is not positioned too close to the front line.

"This fundamentally changes the situation at the front. I believe that this decision by President Biden was highly necessary, and it's good that it was made. Russia now clearly sees that Ukraine is receiving strong and decisive support, and that the West's position against aggression on a sovereign, independent state remains steadfast and consistent. [...] This may well be a very important, perhaps even decisive, turning point in this war," Duda said.

According to him, Ukrainian strikes behind the front line and within Russian territory could compel Russia to pull back from the front line and Ukraine's borders, limiting its ability to conduct offensive operations.

"In essence, this is purely defensive, as it enhances Ukraine's ability to defend itself more effectively against Russian aggression," Duda said.

