35Th Senior National Tennis Ball Cricket Championship Begins In Jammu
Date
11/19/2024 12:07:26 AM
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Jammu – Minister for Youth Services and Sports Satish Sharma inaugurated 35th Senior National tennis Ball cricket Championship on Monday at M A Stadium here.
The championship has been organised by J&K Tennis Ball Cricket Association in collaboration with J&K Sports Council under the aegis of Tennis Ball Cricket Federation of India (TBCFI), from November 18 to 21.
ADVERTISEMENT
Director General YS&S Rajindra Singh Tara, Secretary J&K Sports Council Nuzhat Gul, along with other dignitaries were present on the inauguration ceremony.
ADVERTISEMENT
Speaking on the occasion, the Minister said that sports not only highlights talent but also fosters a strong spirit of sportsmanship among the youth.
The championship will feature a series of matches between 35 teams.
Read Also
Rubia Syed Selected For India 'A' In Women's T20 Challengers Trophy
J&K Beats Meghalaya By 7 Wickets In Ranji Trophy
Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now
|
Be Part of Quality Journalism
|
|
Quality journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce and despite all the hardships we still do it. Our reporters and editors are working overtime in Kashmir and beyond to cover what you care about, break big stories, and expose injustices that can change lives. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying while advertising revenues are falling fast.
| ACT NOW
| MONTHLY
| Rs 100
|
|
|
|
| YEARLY
| Rs 1000
|
|
|
|
| LIFETIME
| Rs 10000
|
|
|
|
CLICK FOR DETAILS
MENAFN19112024000215011059ID1108899944
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.