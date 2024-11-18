AND Arrests 36 Suspects, Including Dangerous Drug Offenders, In Multiple Operations Nationwide

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - The Anti-Narcotic Department (AND) on Monday arrested 36 wanted suspects, including five who are classified as dangerous, in connection with eight illicit drug cases in various parts of the Kingdom in the past few days.

In one of the major cases, the law-enforcement agency arrested seven suspects, including one who was armed and classified as dangerous, according to Spokesperson Lt. Col. Amer Sartawi.

“Police officers seized 6,000 Captagon pills, a small amount of hashish and a weapon,” Sartawi told The Jordan Times.

“Meanwhile, the law-enforcement agency conducted four raids in Mafraq Governorate, which resulted in the arrest of 21 individuals who possessed various quantities of illicit drugs,” Sartawi said.

“The arresting officers found 26,000 Captagon pills in possession of one of the suspects, who was classified as dangerous,” according to the police official.

In another operation, Sartawi maintained, a suspect was arrested in Irbid for allegedly“planting 300 marijuana seeds”.

All suspects were referred to the State Security Court prosecution office for further questioning and indictment, according to a statement by the Public Security Directorate.

Earlier in the year, AND officials said approximately 23,000 drug-related cases were recorded in Jordan in 2023, involving more than 35,000 individuals, with about 13,000 suspects apprehended for alleged drug trafficking or distribution.

Officials said that the seized quantities of drugs in 2023 in cooperation with the Jordan Armed Forces-Arab Army, the Jordan Customs Department and other security agencies, totalled some 6,200 kilogrammes of hashish, 6.5 kilogrammes of heroin, 19 million Captagon pills, 141.5 kilogrammes of cocaine, 15 kilogrammes of Joker powder and 70.5 kilogrammes of crystal meth.