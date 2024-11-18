SHEGLAM Drops Harley Quinn X SHEGLAM Collection Get Ready To Rule On Your Own Terms

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) November 18th , 2024 – SHEGLAM has gone all out with the Harley Quinn x SHEGLAM Collection, channeling Harley's iconic combo of chaos and charm into a collection that's anything but ordinary. Packed with rebellious colors, quirky surprises, and enough attitude to take on Gotham, this collection is here to let you own your wild side.







The

Journey to Love Mallet Blush Stick

is the blush that thinks outside the box. Inspired by Harley's signature mallet, it comes in three shades – Pummel,

Bang Bang, and

Big Swing –all with a glassy, dewy finish. There's even a twist:

Bang Bang

reacts with your skin's pH to create a color that's uniquely yours. Designed for the boldest of the bold, this mallet blush lets you add a little Harley edge to your look.







For lips that change as quickly as Harley's mood, the

Freedom Sauce Color-Changing Lipstick

is the perfect fit. Each color – Gotham,

Arkham, and

Fun House – comes with a pH-activated formula that transforms into a custom shade. With its intergalactic pearly pattern and hydrating formula, it's perfect for anyone looking to add a pop of mystery to their look.







The

Villainous Misfits Lip Jam Set

brings your gloss game to a whole new level. This trio of tinted lip jams melts into your lips, giving them a plump, juicy look with a touch of sheer. Inspired by Harley's dive into the infamous chemical vat, the

Siren

shade adds a splash of daring pigment that's ready for any adventure.

If Harley Quinn knew about skincare, she'd definitely be into the

Clowning Around Under Eye Patches . A homage to her classic harlequin style, these eye patches refresh and hydrate, leaving you looking wide-eyed and ready to conquer. Each pack includes ten sets, making it easy to prep your skin and add a dash of Harley to your beauty routine.







For those who want to go full out, the

Dye Hard Temporary Hair Dye Powder

makes it easy to live the look. With shades in

Chaos Blue

and

Mad Love Pink, this hair powder lets you rock Harley's colors without the long-term commitment. Apply it for instant color that's just as easily washed out – cosplay has never been so fun or effortless.







For the final touch, SHEGLAM presents the

Bad Guy, Good Person Color Palette . It's packed with buttery soft mattes, sparkly metallics, and a unique water-activated shade that helps you channel your inner misfit.







With the

Harley Quinn x SHEGLAM Collection , you're bound to make a statement. But here's the real surprise: the gift box comes in a fun exploding box with a mini Harley mallet and stickers, for users to create a perfect Harley-inspired makeup, because why not expect the unexpected? Dive into the madness and show everyone who's boss.

