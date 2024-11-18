POLAR PREMIUM BEER ENTERS THE U.S. MARKET TO DELIGHT THE MOST DEMANDING PALATES

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

MIAMI, Nov. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Empresas Polar , the renowned Venezuelan food and beverage company, has officially launched its new Polar Premium Beer in the United States. Brewed at its in Auburndale, Florida , Polar Premium Beer captivates with its unique flavor and exceptional quality.

María Alexandra Mendoza, director for Empresas Polar's International Business Division

Bold flavor, elegant taste – Polar Premium Beer is here to elevate your moments

Polar Premium Beer is a well-balanced and elegant beer crafted by the Master Brewers of Empresas Polar. With more than 83 years of experience in the brewing industry, Empresas Polar uses the finest North American ingredients, including Canadian malted barley and hops from Yakima Valley in Washington. It achieves a perfect balance with 6% ABV and 24 bitterness units, offering a malty and herbal profile with fresh hop flower notes.

"We were born in Venezuela as a brewery in 1941, and brewing runs through our veins. It is a source of pride to add Polar Premium Beer to our global portfolio-a beer that has everything to win over American consumers, who, while familiar with a wide variety of beer styles, are always seeking quality and new experiences, like the robust and elegant flavor our beer delivers,"

said María Alexandra Mendoza , marketing director for Empresas Polar's International Business Division.

With its bright golden color and dense white foam , Polar Premium Beer offers an exciting new alternative in the competitive U.S. beer market. Initially, it will be available in North Carolina, New York, Washington, D.C., Texas, and Florida. In South Florida, it can be found at supermarkets like Sedanos, Bravo, and Presidente, as well as in specialty liquor stores.

The official launch of Polar Premium Beer for media and special guests took place at the "Clash of Giants" sports event at LoanDepot Park in Miami, where over 70,000 baseball fans gathered. "Sports have always been part of Empresas Polar; it's in our DNA. That's why we felt it was ideal to launch Polar Premium Beer at this event, where beer and sports are enjoyed together," Mendoza added.

This launch marks a milestone in Empresas Polar's international expansion.

With more than 35 years of presence in the U.S. through its Polar Pilsen brand, the company reinforces its position in the North American market. Polar Premium Beer heralds new innovations for this market.

SOURCE Empresas Polar

