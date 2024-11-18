Kuwait Official: Boosting Joint GCC Tourist Integration Paramount

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) MANAMA. Nov 18 (KUNA) -- Strengthening integration among GCC states is imperative to highlight cultural diversification, said representative of Kuwait's of Information and Culture, and acting assistant undersecretary for sector Osama Al-Mekhyal said on Monday.

Speaking to KUNA in a statement on the sidelines of partaking in the ninth UN Tourism World Forum, Al-Mekhyal stressed the need of improving competitiveness of tourist destinations and developing the Gulf tourist sector, as one of the most promising ones that contributes to achieving GCC economic growth.

He pointed to concerted efforts aiming to improve and promote tourism in GCC states, in line with the 2023-2030 GCC tourism strategy.

Partaking in tourism activities is an opportunity to share expertise, said Al-Mekhyal.

He hoped for further tourism cooperation between Kuwait and the world's countries. (end)

