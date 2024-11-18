Portman Square Group Strengthens Cybersecurity And Investigative Services With New Senior Hire

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Former FBI Counterintelligence and Division Leader Joins PSG, Bringing Expertise in Advanced Persistent Threats and International Investigations

BOISE, Idaho, Nov. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Portman Square Group (PSG) is pleased to announce the addition of Kurt Pipal as Director of Cyber Services and Investigations, marking a significant expansion of PSG's Cybersecurity business line and Investigations division. With over two decades of distinguished service with the Bureau of Investigations (FBI), Kurt's expertise in counterintelligence and cyber threat investigations will enhance PSG's capabilities in managing complex, high-stakes security challenges for clients worldwide.

Kurt's impressive track record includes leading high-profile cases, such as the 2013 economic espionage investigation against Chinese hackers. His experience positions PSG as a leader in addressing advanced cyber threats.

"We are excited to welcome Kurt to the PSG team," said Mike Baker, CEO of Portman Square Group. "His deep expertise and leadership in cyber investigations will be invaluable as we tackle the growing complexities of today's cyber threats."

Kurt expressed his enthusiasm for joining PSG, stating, "Joining PSG presents an exciting opportunity to bring my experience to the private sector and help organizations navigate today's complex cybersecurity landscape. I look forward to working with PSG's talented team to deliver unparalleled security and intelligence solutions."

Emily Baker, co-founder of PSG, added, "Kurt's leadership and unique insights will elevate our cybersecurity and investigative offerings to an even higher standard. This is a milestone for PSG as we continue to build a team capable of tackling the most advanced threats facing our clients today, empowering them to operate securely and confidently in an evolving risk landscape."

About Portman Square Group

Portman Square Group safeguards businesses and institutions against today's most complex risks. We deliver tailored solutions in investigations, intelligence, cybersecurity, compliance, and crisis communications. Backed by industry veterans with expertise in intelligence, law enforcement, and corporate security, PSG helps clients mitigate risks, drive resilience, and shape public narratives. From multi-jurisdictional investigations to strategic media and policy engagement, our integrated services empower clients to navigate challenges and emerge stronger.

