(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Rodobens, a prominent Brazilian services, and automotive retail company, faced a complex financial landscape in the third quarter of 2024.



The company reported a net of R$78.4 million ($13.75 million), marking a 41.6% decrease from the previous year. This decline stems from a high comparison base in 2023, which included significant tax benefits.



Despite the profit dip, Rodobens showed resilience in other areas. The company's EBITDA grew by 9.5% to R$112 million ($19.65 million).



However, the EBITDA margin experienced a slight decrease of 3.4% to R$362 million ($63.51 million). These figures reflect the company's ability to maintain operational efficiency in a challenging market.



Rodobens' credit portfolio expanded by 3.7%, demonstrating continued consumer confidence. The consortium portfolio reached R$14.7 billion ($2.58 billion) by September's end, a 7% increase from the previous year.







This growth indicates a steady demand for Rodobens' financial products. The automotive retail sector emerged as a bright spot for Rodobens.

Rodobens' Strong Q3 Performance

This segment grew by 21.7% in the quarter, surpassing R$2.1 billion ($368.42 million) in sales. Over nine months, it achieved a remarkable 30% increase.



Commercial vehicle sales volume exceeded 5,800 units, representing a 119% surge over three quarters. Rodobens' financial services division also posted positive results.



Business generation in this segment rose by 11.7% compared to Q3 2023, totaling R$2.5 billion ($438.60 million). Consortium credit sales reached R$1.7 billion ($298.25 million), a modest 1.7% year-over-year increase.



The company's future contracted revenue totaled R$3.1 billion ($543.86 million), growing by 5.9%. This figure includes R$2.7 billion ($473.68 million) from consortium future revenue and R$422 million ($74.04 million) from credit life insurance.



These numbers suggest a stable outlook for Rodobens' long-term financial health. Rodobens' performance reflects broader economic trends in Brazil .



The company's ability to grow in certain sectors while facing challenges in others demonstrates its adaptability. The automotive sector's strong performance aligns with a recovering Brazilian car market.



The company's diverse portfolio has helped it weather market fluctuations. Rodobens ' strategy of offering a wide range of financial and automotive products appears to be paying off.



This approach allows the company to offset weaknesses in one area with strengths in another. Rodobens' results highlight the importance of financial literacy and individual responsibility in personal finance.



The growth in consortium sales suggests that consumers are taking active roles in managing their financial futures. This trend aligns with a more libertarian approach to personal finance.

