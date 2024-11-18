Polaris Partners With Call Of Duty®, Introduces RZR Pro R 4 In Season 01 Of Call Of Duty Warzone®

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Gamers can now experience rugged capabilities of vehicle in virtual world

MINNEAPOLIS, Nov. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Polaris Inc. (NYSE: PII ), the global leader in powersports, announced today that through an integration with Season 01 of Warzone® players can now operate the Polaris RZR Pro R 4 in the game.



As the Official Off-Road Vehicle Partner of Call of Duty®, Polaris is merging its passion for outdoor adventure with the thrilling world of gaming. Polaris has collaborated with Call of Duty® since the Polaris RZR Pro R made its official debut earlier this year in Season 04 of Call of Duty®: Modern Warfare III and Call of Duty Warzone®.

Polaris partners with Call of Duty® and introduces RZR Pro R 4 in Season 01 of Call of Duty Warzone® allowing players to operate the Polaris RZR Pro R 4 in the game.

Continue Reading

To better connect powersports enthusiasts with likeminded consumers in the virtual world, Polaris has executed game partnerships and created opportunities that allow the brand to attract new fans and provide them with an immersive experience.

"Polaris aims to help elevate

powersports into mainstream culture by teaming up with Call of Duty®

to give players a chance to experience one of our most innovative vehicles within the immersive world of Call of Duty®: Warzone," said Holly Spaeth, Vice President of Corporate Branding and Partnerships for Polaris. "Through this partnership, we are shining light on the Polaris brand by bringing the riding experience to new audiences and highlighting the performance of the RZR Pro R 4 by using real-world vehicle characteristics in the game."

The global game industry is growing and Polaris saw an opportunity to tap into a growing audience to its vehicles through this partnership. Call of Duty® players will now be able to experience the twists and turns of a RZR Pro R 4 in-game, inspiring users to try it for themselves in the real world at their nearest Polaris Adventures location, where all riding levels are accommodated in a fun, safe manner.

"Call of Duty is excited to continue our partnership with Polaris and officially launch the latest extension of our partnership in Season 01 of Call of Duty Warzone® Season 01," said Will Gahagan, Senior Director of Partnerships, Call of Duty. "Our development team worked closely with the Polaris engineers to help the RZR Pro R 4 come to life in-game to deliver an awesome new experience across the Call of DutyWarzone® battleground."

The initial visual design concepts for the in-game RZR Pro R were crafted by Polaris' Industrial Design team, who worked closely with the Call of Duty development team as they brought it to life in-game, ensuring that the design and feel of the virtual vehicle is as accurate and close to reality as possible. With the RZR Pro R 4 in-game, players can drive a vehicle that offers increased agility and maneuverability in difficult terrain and tight environmental conditions.

In celebration of being part of Season 01 of Call of Duty Warzone® , Polaris is joining forces with Losi

and Corsair to host a multiweek give-away experience providing players a chance to win several prize bundles including Losi RZR Rey RC Cars and Call of Duty: Black Ops 6® edition products from Corsair® brands like SCUF game controllers, Elgato streaming equipment, Origin® gaming PCs, Drop

custom Keycaps and the Ultimate PC Gaming BattleStation with the Grand Prize being a one-of-a-kind Call of Duty: Black Ops 6® inspired Polaris RZR Pro R 4. For additional details on how to enter visit Polaris/callofduty.

More about the Polaris

RZR Pro R

The Polaris RZR Pro R is an off-road beast. As the most powerful Polaris RZR side-by-side ever created, the Pro R delivers incredible speed, control, and strength, providing riders with the ultimate off-road experience.

More information on the RZR Pro R lineup's performance and capabilities can be found on Polaris.

Join the conversation and follow on

Facebook

sm,

Instagram

sm,

YouTube

sm,

X

sm, and TikTok sm

About Polaris

As the global leader in powersports, Polaris Inc. (NYSE: PII ) pioneers product breakthroughs and enriching experiences and services that have invited people to discover the joy of being outdoors since our founding in 1954. Polaris' high-quality product line-up includes the RANGER, RZR, Polaris XPEDITION, and GENERAL side-by-side off-road vehicles; Sportsman all-terrain off-road vehicles; military and commercial off-road vehicles; snowmobiles; Indian Motorcycle mid-size and heavyweight motorcycles; Slingshot moto-roadsters; Aixam quadricycles; Goupil electric vehicles; and pontoon and deck boats, including industry-leading Bennington pontoons. Polaris enhances the riding experience with a robust portfolio of parts, garments, and accessories. Headquartered in Minnesota, Polaris serves nearly 100 countries across the globe.

Call of Duty® and Call of Duty Warzone® are registered trademarks of Activision Publishing, Inc.

Corsair®, Scuf® and Elgato® are registered trademarks of CORSAIR MEMORY, INC.

Origin® is a registered trademark of Origin PC Corporation

Unless noted, trademarks are the property of Polaris Industries Inc.

SOURCE Polaris Inc.

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED