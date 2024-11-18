Pdfgear, The Most Popular Free PDF Editor Is Finally On Android

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The renowned software solution innovator PDFgear today introduced the Android version of its free PDF editor. This anticipated and sought-after update is finally in place. With that release, PDFgear became the only free and AI-powered PDF editor that works on all mainstream platforms including Windows, Mac, iOS, and Android.

In a marketplace saturated with generic offerings, PDFgear distinguishes itself as a one-of-a-kind PDF editor with its powerful features, free and cross-platform nature, integration with bleeding-edge AI, and reliable performance.

PDFgear for Android

A Wide Range of Capabilities

PDFgear for Android

delivered an unparalleled document management experience for Android users through the ease of use and impressive functionalities:



Edit text and images in PDF

Merge, split, and extract pages from PDF

Convert PDF to/from Word, JPG, Excel, PPT, and more

Compress PDFs to significantly reduce file sizes

Chat with, summarize, rewrite, and translate PDFs using AI

Fill out and sign on PDF forms on mobile

Annotate, highlight, strikethrough, and underline PDF Drag and drop page thumbnails to reorder PDF pages

The Only Free PDF Editor for All Operating Systems

In recent years, PDFgear has gained immense popularity with its free-to-use nature, which sets it apart from the majority of its counterparts that usually hide key features behind a paywall.

Now with that Android release, users on all kinds of devices can leverage this free and powerful PDF editing solution to manage their PDF works on the go, without spending a dime.

According to the official statement, the decision to provide this service at no charge is primarily a strategic move to build a user base and gather valuable feedback, and PDFgear is currently financed by healthy initial investments.

Integration with Cutting-Edge AI

PDFgear always stands as a pioneer in integrating AI into PDF editing & reading. Earlier in 2023, it was the first software provider to introduce a groundbreaking AI PDF chatbot .

Now PDFgear app helps users do a variety of things with AI:



Summarization: Quickly condense lengthy documents into concise summaries.

Translation: Users can translate PDF content into over 100 languages.

Proofreading: The tool identifies grammatical errors and suggests corrections.

Explanation: For challenging passages, the AI provides clear explanations. Rewriting: Rephrase or restructure specific text sections to improve clarity and readability.

Available Now

PDFgear for Android is now available on the Google Play Store . Users can start enjoying the full suite of features immediately without any hidden costs or limitations.

About PDFgear

PDFgear is developed by PDF GEAR TECH PTE. LTD. is a company dedicated to creating innovative software solutions that simplify document management. With a focus on user experience and cutting-edge technology, PDFgear aims to empower users worldwide with tools that enhance productivity and collaboration in handling PDFs.

