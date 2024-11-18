Ukraine May Target Crimea Bridge If U.S. Extends ATACMS Permission - Expert

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine might attempt to destroy the Crimean Bridge if the United States grants permission to use ATACMS missiles beyond Russia's Kursk region.

Dick Zandee, a senior research fellow at the Netherlands Institute of International Relations "Clingendael" in The Hague, said this in an exclusive comment to an Ukrinform correspondent.

"If the U.S. agrees to use ATACMs without restrictions, then Ukraine has various options. For example, it could try to destroy the bridge to Crimea, which would cause serious problems for Russia's logistical to Crimea. Or it could target depots, airfields, and other static targets deep inside Russian territory. In general, it would provide Ukraine also with a future bargaining chip (Russia ending long-range strikes in exchange for Ukraine doing the same)," the expert said, commenting on future possible development scenarios in the event of the unrestricted use of the provided weapons.

He also commented on reports from U.S. media suggesting that current restrictions on ATACMS usage are tied to the deployment of North Korean troops in Russia's Kursk region.

"If that condition is not applicable, then finally the Biden administration has taken a decision which should have been taken a long time ago," Zandee said.

Earlier, The New York Times, citing U.S. officials, reported that U.S. President Joe Biden had, for the first time, allowed the Ukrainian military to use long-range ATACMS missiles to strike targets inside Russia.