(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian forces have suffered record average daily losses since the beginning of the full-scale invasion for the second month in a row.

The UK of Defense said this in an intelligence update published on X, according to Ukrinform.

British analysts, referring to data from the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, stressed that the average daily loss rate in the Russian in October was 1,354. This is the second straight month that Russian Forces have suffered new war high average daily losses.

Russia's war casualty toll in Ukraine up by 1,560 in past day

The ministry also said that Russia's average daily losses for the first 12 days of November 2024 are 1,498, indicating that this upward trajectory is likely to continue.

October 2024 has been the most costly month of the war for Russia with a total of 41,980 losses reported by the Ukrainian General Staff, compared to the previous high of 39,110 recorded in May 2024.

British intelligence noted that over the past month, Russia has increased the tempo of offensive operations, highly likely attempting to increase the pressure on Ukrainian lines as they seek to push Ukrainian forces back on several fronts including Kursk, east of the Oskil River, Toretsk, Pokrovsk and Vuhledar.

"Russia will highly likely continue to experience high casualty rates over the remainder of the year with continued dismounted infantry attacks on multiple axes throughout winter," British intelligence said.