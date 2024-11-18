Blackout Schedules On Tuesday To Be In Effect From 6:00 To 23:00 - Operator

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Rolling power outage schedules on Tuesday, November 19, will be in effect across Ukraine from 6:00 to 23:00 Kyiv time.

That's according to Ukrenergo , the operator of Ukraine's national power grid, Ukrinform reports.

It is noted that the operator is forced to limit electricity consumption due to damage suffered by facilities as a result of Russia's latest massive missile and drone attack.

Citizens are advised to proceed to their local power distribution companies' websites to find out the exact time of blackouts at their home address.

"Energy repair teams are working to liquidate the consequences in order to return to operation as soon as possible the equipment damaged by the enemy," Ukrenergo emphasized.

The company urges citizens to consume electricity responsibly.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, as a result of Russia's massive missile and drone attack on Sunday, November 17, equipment at thermal power plants was seriously damaged in Ukraine.