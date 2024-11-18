France Never Emphasizes To Its Partners How They Should Use Provided Weapons Diplomatic Source

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The French position on the use of long-range weapons currently does not require clarification. At the same time, France is confident that the entire arsenal of missiles provided to its Ukrainian partners is being used appropriately - for the defense of Ukrainian and the protection of Ukrainian lives.

This was reported to an Ukrinform correspondent by a source in Paris close to the Ukrainian dossier.

"Our position does not need clarification. France has never emphasized to its partners exactly how they should use the weapons provided. And it has never previously stated any restrictions," the source reminded, adding that French long-range Scalp missiles have long been used by the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

According to the source, France builds its relations with Ukrainian partners based on trust and necessity.

"France trusts its Ukrainian partners to use the previously supplied weapons, as well as those that will be delivered in the future, solely for the purpose of defending the country," diplomatic circles explained.

Regarding the current state of affairs, Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot has already spoken in Brussels.

"The minister clearly stated that this remains an option and quoted President Macron, who openly said back in May that this is an option we will consider if it allows strikes on targets from where Russia is currently attacking Ukrainian territory," the source said.

As reported by Ukrinform, Polish President Andrzej Duda said at a briefing in Warsaw on Monday that U.S. approval for Ukraine to use ATACMS missiles against targets in Russia could be a "turning point on the front."