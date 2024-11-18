Kinaxis Launches Supply Chain Orchestration Maturity Model And Self-Assessment

(MENAFN- AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE ) -- Kinaxis® (TSX:KXS), a global leader in end-to-end orchestration, today launched the industry's first-ever Chain Orchestration (SCO) Maturity Model and Self-Assessment to help global companies evaluate and advance their supply chain orchestration progress against 14 critical dimensions.

“Companies are coming to us seeking guidance on how to progress their supply chain orchestration maturity to speed up decision making, improve collaboration, and enable transparent and agile planning and execution in today's dynamic, evolving business landscape,” said Andrew Bell, chief product officer at Kinaxis .“We're excited to launch the Supply Chain Maturity Model and Self-Assessment to empower supply chain leaders with the ability to instantly diagnose their strengths and weaknesses and develop an actionable plan to advance their progress.”

The Supply Chain Maturity Model and Self-Assessment is based on 40 years of successful customer engagements, during which Kinaxis has partnered with some of the world's largest brands to create innovative technology roadmaps and implement AI-driven solutions. By using the Model and Self-Assessment, companies can gain access to proven methodologies that have consistently delivered impactful results.

The assessment highlights areas for improvement and suggests a tailored plan of action to bridge identified gaps, align with industry leading best practices, and steer companies on their journey to supply chain excellence. It includes:



Comprehensive evaluation: A detailed assessment of a company's orchestration capabilities across 14 dimensions spanning operational, tactical, and strategic planning and execution.

Actionable insights: Tailored recommendations on how to close gaps, align with industry best practices, and strengthen a company's supply chain.

Internal alignment: Help foster alignment across key stakeholders when it comes to priorities and investments. A path to sustainable operational excellence: Designed to help companies build a resilient, autonomous, and continuously improving supply chain that is prepared for future challenges.

“Merely fine-tuning individual processes like S&OP, supply, demand, or transportation management is no longer sufficient to meet today's challenges,” said Mike Corbo, former chief supply chain officer at Colgate-Palmolive .“Having taken the assessment myself, I believe it will help companies drive internal alignment across key stakeholders and validate priorities and investments toward the aim of building an AI-driven, autonomous, anti-fragile, and sustainable supply chain that is ever-improving and continuously innovating.”

To take the Supply Chain Maturity Model Self-Assessment or to learn more about it, please click here .

