Global Charities Selected By Baker Hughes Employees To Receive $750,000 From Company's Foundation

HOUSTON, November 18, 2024 - The Baker Hughes Foundation announced Monday a total of $750,000 in grants to nonprofit organizations (NPOs) that promote our values and support local communities. For the fourth consecutive year - and in support of the Baker Hughes Foundation's mission to advance environmental quality, education and opportunity, and health, safety and wellness around the world - the recipient NPO's were nominated by Baker Hughes global employee resource groups (ERGs). The grants also support Baker Hughes' commitment to advancing the United Nation's Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

At Baker Hughes, we believe unique ideas and perspectives fuel innovation, and our differences make us stronger. Baker Hughes' ERGs offer all employees personal support, professional development, and a sense of belonging. Our eight ERGs, comprised of over 9,000 members, fuel our culture and support our strategic goals and are pivotal in driving employee engagement and volunteerism in our global communities. These groups have built strong partnerships with many nonprofits across the globe to drive social change for some of the world's toughest challenges, including equality, education and well-being.

Collectively, these grants will support an array of causes across North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Middle East, United Kingdom and Sub-Saharan Africa. Below are the charities awarded grants to drive impact in their communities:



The Asian Pacific American Forum nominated Teach for Malaysia to support children in Malaysia, regardless of background, obtaining a quality education and Vita Living to provide in-community services and support for children and adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

The Black Employee Network nominated Care Hub Foundation to support promoting equal opportunities and inspire hope in families through education, leadership development, empowerment, and psychosocial support programs, and Suits for Sons, Inc. , which helps collegiate men prepare for professional careers, entrepreneurship, and community activism by providing resources, training, and access to mentors.

The Enabled ERG nominated Spastic Paraplegia Foundation to support funding medical research in search of cures to Hereditary Spastic Paraplegia and Primary Lateral Sclerosis (rare, progressive, neurological diseases similar to Lou Gehrig's), and The National Autism Society of Malaysia to provide a range of support services for individuals with autism spectrum disorder (ASD), especially children and their immediate family members.

The LatinX ERG nominated the Houston Food Bank , which distributes food and other essentials and helps families achieve long-term stability through nutrition education and health management.

The Multicultural ERG nominated Etijah to support building the social, political and economic infrastructure of Egypt and ISCO Foundation to support providing comprehensive educational and developmental assistance to children across Indonesia.

The Pride@Work ERG nominated Asociación Civil Impacto Digital to support social innovation in inclusive employment practices for trans and nonbinary (TNB) individuals and Four Pillars to support LGBTQ+ community rights, equality and inclusion.

The Women's Network nominated Girls Inc. of Greater Houston to increase opportunities and rights for all girls and Strategic Advocacy for Human Rights to support providing resources for women and under-represented leaders who are shaping sexual and gender-based violence laws and policies. The Veterans ERG nominated Children of Fallen Patriots Foundation to provide college scholarships and educational counseling to military children who have lost a parent in the line of duty in the U.S. and Help for Heroes to support veterans and their families after service in the U.K.

“At Baker Hughes, we are committed to shaping the future of the energy industry, and that future belongs to all of us. Through our employee resource groups, employees have come together based on personal characteristics, life experiences and characteristics to shed light on the diverse needs throughout our communities,” said Chief People & Culture Officer Muzzamil Khider.“I am proud of Baker Hughes' commitment to fostering a diverse, equitable and inclusive organization and the continued support toward community partnerships.”

To learn more about Baker Hughes' work in supporting its communities, visit our Corporate Responsibility website .

About the Baker Hughes Foundation:

For 30 years, the Baker Hughes Foundation has been a steward of charitable resources for meaningful community impact. The Foundation seeks to advance environmental quality, education, health, safety, and wellness around the world by supporting organizations with shared values, demonstrated leadership, evidence of impact, financial soundness, and the capacity to implement initiatives and evaluate their success. The Baker Hughes Foundation makes strategic philanthropic contributions, matches Baker Hughes employee contributions, and awards volunteer recognition grants for outstanding employee community service.

About Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ: BKR) is an energy technology company that provides solutions to energy and industrial customers worldwide. Built on a century of experience and conducting business in over 120 countries, our innovative technologies and services are taking energy forward – making it safer, cleaner and more efficient for people and the planet. Visit us at bakerhughes.

