AT Think Transforming Client Relationships: The Crucial Role Of Customer Experience

(MENAFN- 3BL) By Victoria Hanna

Originally published by AccountingToday

When leaders think of how to improve their customer's experience, they often associate this practice with retail or services that are digital-first, transactional businesses. While the need for a positive customer experience is widely acknowledged, its importance across industries is highlighted by the fact that 86% of consumers say they would no longer purchase from a brand after only two poor experiences. Additionally, 73% of consumers cite experience as a main purchasing consideration.

Similar to and retail industries, accounting and advisory firms began increasing their customer experience efforts in recent years to focus on client retention and growth.

