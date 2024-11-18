Wesco Partners With Habitat For Humanity Greater Orlando & Osceola County To Support Home Preservation

(MENAFN- 3BL) Originally published in Osceola County Lifestyle Magazine

by Melissa Donovan

On October 17, Wesco, a Fortune 500 company, strengthened its commitment to community welfare by partnering with Habitat for Humanity Greater Orlando & Osceola County to support Habitat's Home Preservation Program. This program aims to provide vital education, inspections, and repairs to residents, ensuring they can maintain safe and affordable homes, particularly during and after hurricane season.

The Need for Home Preservation

In Central Florida, where the impact of hurricane season looms large, the need for robust home preservation initiatives cannot be overstated. The Home Preservation Program addresses critical issues residents may face when struggling to maintain their homes due to financial constraints or lack of resources. This program offers services that focus on the physical integrity of homes and empower families through education and support.

“We are incredibly grateful to Wesco for their continued generosity, commitment to and understanding of our mission,” Habitat for Humanity Greater Orlando & Osceola County President and CEO Catherine Steck McManus said.“Their contribution will significantly strengthen our Home Preservation Program that makes lasting impacts on the lives of homeowners and help create stronger, more resilient communities.”

The donation from Wesco will support education, free wind mitigation, and 4-point inspections for those who qualify, which are essential inspections when looking at the structural integrity and safety of homes.

Habitat for Humanity Greater Orlando & Osceola County has long been at the forefront of tackling housing insecurity. Founded in 1986, the nonprofit has built, rehabilitated, or repaired over 900 homes in the region. Through initiatives like Face the Housing CrisisTM and the Cornerstone HousingTM Initiative, Habitat is actively addressing the complex and pressing issue of affordable housing in Central Florida, a challenge that deeply affects community well-being and stability.

Wesco's Commitment to Community

Wesco's support of Habitat's Home Preservation Program reflects the company's dedication to social responsibility and community engagement. With annual sales of about $22 billion and a workforce of approximately 20,000 employees, Wesco has established itself as a leader in providing electrical, communications, security, and utility solutions. Their global presence, with nearly 800 locations across more than 50 countries, allows Wesco to leverage its resources effectively to make a meaningful impact.

“Natural disasters such as hurricanes Milton and Helene have devastating effects on our community, and we must take preventative measures to ensure homes are as safe and secure as possible,” Chris Wolf, Wesco Chief Human Resources Officer and executive sponsor for Wesco Cares said.“We encourage other organizations to support Habitat for Humanity Greater Orlando & Osceola County in their mission to create and maintain affordable housing in our community.”

The donation is not merely financial. A group of Wesco team members rolled up their sleeves to volunteer on-site, assisting with the framing and sheathing of walls for a Habitat home under construction in Orlando's Holden Heights neighborhood. This hands-on involvement illustrates Wesco's commitment to fostering community connections and directly contributing to the housing needs of local families.

Building a Brighter Future

The collaboration between Wesco and Habitat for Humanity is a beacon of hope for many families in Central Florida. As Habitat continues to fight against the affordable housing crisis, partnerships like this one are crucial. They not only provide immediate assistance through physical repairs and improvements but also lay the groundwork for long-term stability and resilience in the community.

Habitat for Humanity Greater Orlando & Osceola County's achievements speak volumes. As one of the top 40 producers among over 1,100 Habitat for Humanity International affiliates, their effective model has gained recognition and trust, making them a critical player in the fight for affordable housing. Their role as a HUD-certified local Housing Counseling Agency further underscores their commitment to empowering families with the knowledge and resources they need to thrive.

Through supporting essential programs like Home Preservation, Wesco contributes to residents' immediate safety and stability and residents but also inspires a broader movement towards sustainable housing solutions in Central Florida.

This collaboration serves as a reminder that together, businesses and nonprofits can make a significant difference in the lives of individuals and families. As hurricane season may be coming to a close soon, the work of Habitat and the support of partners like Wesco become increasingly vital. With continued engagement, education, and hands-on efforts, the dream of safe, affordable housing for all can move closer to reality. For more information on Habitat for Humanity and its ongoing initiatives, visit HabitatOrlando .