Electric School Buses Drive Progress On Climate Solutions In Georgia
11/18/2024 2:00:43 PM
Electrifying transportation in Georgia is a powerful climate solution, and the benefits of upgrading to electric school buses go beyond carbon. The transition to electric buses supports the local Economy and can positively impact our kids' health, too.
We recently spoke with representatives from Drawdown Georgia Climate Solutions & Equity grant recipient Mothers & Others for Clean Air about their partnership with the Georgia State Medical Association and Georgia Clinicians for Climate Action to advance the transition to electric school buses in Georgia's school districts.
Read the full blog here to learn more about the exciting work this grant is funding, and how these grant partners are taking action to support schools, reduce greenhouse gas emissions, and improve local air quality across the state.
