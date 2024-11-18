Bybit Card Joins Black Friday With 20 USDT Sign-Up Bonus And Up To 15% Cashback

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Nov. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bybit , the world's second-largest exchange by trading volume, are pleased to announce this year's Black Friday and Monday are coming early for Bybit Card holders with extra benefits. From now until Dec. 2, Bybit Card users-both new and existing-can unlock rewards on their annual shopping spree.

Exclusive Sign-Up Offer

For those who have yet to discover the Bybit Card experience, can now join the club for seamless off-ramp that pays off at every swipe:

New Bybit Users Can:

1. Register for the event.

2. Apply for the Bybit Card and make a first deposit of at least 100 USDT.

3. Spend at least $100 with the Bybit Card to receive a 20 USDT airdrop .

Existing Bybit Users Can:

1. Register for the event.

2. Apply for the Bybit Card.

3. Spend at least $100 with the Bybit Card to receive a 5 USDT airdrop .

Event Period: Nov 15, 2024, 12PM UTC – Dec 2, 2024, 11:59PM UTC

Black Friday Weekend Bonus

Bybit Card holders can earn an additional 5% cashback on eligible purchases made during the Black Friday weekend. Depending on their cardholder tier, users may receive up to 15% cashback in total during the promotional period.

Event Period: Nov 29, 2024, 12AM UTC – Dec 2, 2024, 11:59PM UTC

The Bybit Card aligns with Bybit's mission to expand access to crypto payments and enhance the utility of digital assets. By simplifying the process of holding and spending cryptocurrency, the card provides users with a practical tool for engaging with the digital economy.

“For millions around the world, Black Friday and Cyber Monday are all about gifting their loved ones and treating themselves. Celebrating the peak shopping season will be extraordinarily rewarding this year with the Bybit Card, and we will keep the perks coming all year round,” said Joan Han, Sales and Marketing Director at Bybit.

The Bybit Card is used by Bybit users worldwide, thanks to its convenience and global accessibility. Accepted at over 90 million merchants through the Mastercard network, the Bybit Card allows crypto holders to seamlessly use their digital assets for daily purchases, turning crypto holdings into an easy, everyday payment option. By bridging digital assets with daily transactions, the Bybit Card offers a straightforward solution for integrating cryptocurrency into routine spending.

Users can find out more about Bybit's answer to everyday crypto spending on eligibility: Bybit Card .

About Bybit

Bybit is the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, serving over 50 million users. Established in 2018, Bybit provides a professional platform where crypto investors and traders can find an ultra-fast matching engine, 24/7 customer service, and multilingual community support. Bybit is a proud partner of Formula One's reigning Constructors' and Drivers' champions: the Oracle Red Bull Racing team.

