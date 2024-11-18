YMX Logistics And Orange EV Join Forces To Deliver Zero Emission Transportation Solutions To Yard Operations Across North America

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

HENDERSON, Nev. and KANSAS CITY,

Kan., Nov. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- YMX Logistics, the premium provider of integrated yard logistics operations, and Orange

EV, the leading of electric yard tractors, both dedicated to advancing sustainable yard operations, today announced a collaborative effort, beginning with the deployment of twenty (20) electric terminal trucks

at distribution and sites across North America.



As the logistics increasingly embraces electrification, yard operations have become a focal point for significant, impactful change.

YMX Logistics EV Yard Trucks Powered by Orange EV

By combining YMX's expertise in enterprise yard operations, technology enablement, and process optimization with Orange EV's industry-leading electric yard trucks and equipment, shippers are empowered to reduce emissions and decrease operational costs while optimizing productivity across all their facilities.



"This relationship between YMX and Orange EV is a significant step forward in transforming yard operations across North America. Besides the initial benefits of reduction in emissions and carbon footprint, our customers are also seeing improvements in the overall operational efficiency and seeking to expand. Our team members have also been sharing positive feedback about their new equipment and highlighting the positive impact on their health and day-to-day activities," said Matt Yearling, CEO of YMX Logistics.

"Our collaboration with YMX Logistics represents a powerful stride in delivering sustainable yard solutions at scale for enterprise customers," said Wayne Mathisen, CEO of Orange EV. "With rising demand for electric yard trucks, our joint efforts ensure that more companies can access the environmental, financial, and operational benefits of electrification.

Together, we're enabling multiple industries, including manufacturing sites, distribution centers, intermodal facilities, and warehouses across North America to significantly reduce their emissions while maintaining peak efficiency. This is a win for the planet, the workforce, and the bottom line of these organizations."

About Orange EV

Orange EV, headquartered in Kansas City, KS, is the leading OEM providing industrial fleets with heavy-duty, electric vehicle solutions proven to save money while being safer, more reliable, and preferred by drivers and management. Orange EV trucks meet the most rigorous duty cycles and 24/7 shift schedules while eliminating diesel fuel and emissions. Building both new and re-powered terminal trucks, Orange EV was the nation's first manufacturer offering 100 percent electric Class 8 vehicles to be commercially deployed and scaled. Since first commercially deployed in 2015, Orange EV's terminal trucks have been chosen by more than 280 fleets across 38 states, Canada, and the Caribbean, surpassing 17.1 million miles and 6.4 million hours of operation. For more information, please visit

.

About YMX Logistics

YMX Logistics is a national provider of outsourced yard logistics services and yard management solutions, specializing in sustainable, optimized services for Fortune 500 companies across the retail, manufacturing, and distribution sectors. With a team that brings decades of experience from working with large shippers, Silicon Valley innovators, and top-tier consulting firms, YMX provides high-performance, yard and transportation operations. Committed to operational excellence and sustainability, YMX combines a deep understanding of industry challenges with advanced technology to deliver impactful, efficient yard logistics that enhance productivity while reducing operational costs. Trusted by the largest brands in the world, YMX Logistics is the preferred partner for transformative yard operations across North America. For more information, please visit ymxlogistics .

Media Contacts:

For YMX Logistics

Rafael Granato

VP of Marketing

[email protected]

+1.800.558.9200

Orange EV

Terry Snyder

Marketing Manager

[email protected]

SOURCE YMX Logistics and Orange EV

