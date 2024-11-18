Quantiphi Achieves Google Cloud Partner Advantage Specialization In Application Development

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Quantiphi , an AI-first digital engineering company, today announced that it has achieved Application Development - Services specialization for Cloud for its proven expertise in building and modernizing cloud-native applications on Google Cloud , designed to thrive in the age of AI.

This specialization recognizes Quantiphi's innovations like Codeaira , a generative AI-powered developer's agent built on Google Cloud's Gemini models to streamline software development, enhance productivity and ensure client data privacy and compliance. Codeaira was designed to improve developer productivity by 10 times, thereby accelerating the Software Development Lifecycle (SDLC) and lowering overall costs.

Head of Data and Cloud Mohak Moondra said Quantiphi has been solving what matters for more than a decade through AI innovation.

"At Quantiphi , we are committed to seamlessly infusing generative AI into every enterprise application, fundamentally transforming the landscape through agentic workflows," Moondra said. "These intelligent workflows will enable organizations to automate complex processes and improve decision-making, leading to exceptional efficiency and agility. With generative AI at the core of our strategy, we are enhancing every enterprise application to be smarter, more resilient and agile. By embedding agentic workflows modularly within these applications, we can streamline processes and adapt to evolving demands in real time, unlocking new opportunities for innovation and productivity."

"Quantiphi's expertise in application development will help customers modernize their applications and accelerate their digital transformation journey,"

Google Cloud Managing Director, Strategic Solution Partners and Industry Value Networks, Pallab Deb said. "We're pleased that Quantiphi continues to expand its skillset to ensure businesses can successfully optimize business applications with generative AI and other advanced technology."

This specialization marks the eighth Google Cloud Partner Advantage Specialization that Quantiphi has received, following recognition for Machine Learning - Services, Contact Center AI - Services, Generative AI - Services, Data Analytics - Services, Marketing Analytics - Services, Infrastructure - Services and Security - Services, demonstrating the company's next-generation cloud services capabilities.

"The future of enterprise application modernization lies in harnessing generative AI and developing AI agents that facilitate seamless integration and real-time adaptation," Moondra said. "This will help ensure enterprises stay ahead in their path to innovation."

About Quantiphi

Quantiphi

is an award-winning AI-first digital engineering company driven by the desire to reimagine and realize transformational opportunities at the heart of business. Since its inception in 2013, Quantiphi has solved the toughest and most complex business problems by combining deep industry experience, disciplined cloud and data engineering practices, and cutting-edge artificial intelligence research to achieve accelerated and quantifiable business results. Learn more at Quantiphi

