Ben Austin, CFO And COO Of SPR® Therapeutics, Named To Crain’S Cleveland Business 40 Under 40 List

CLEVELAND, Nov. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For over 30 years, Crain's Cleveland Business has recognized leading professionals in the Northeast Ohio region that have been celebrated as part of the 40 Under 40 program. This year, SPR Therapeutics Chief Officer and Chief Operating Officer Ben Austin has been selected as one of the outstanding honorees.

Mr. Austin started with SPR Therapeutics when the company had fewer than 20 employees and was in its pre-revenue stage. Throughout his career, he has developed professionally, taking on increasing leadership roles and contributing significantly to the growth of the company. SPR now includes nearly 300 employees working together to bring the SPRINT® PNS System to patients suffering from pain across the U.S.

Ben has been a leader in advancing SPR's accounting, finance, information technology, and human resources infrastructure as the company transformed into a dynamic commercial organization. He led the implementation of the company's customer relationship management software, which has been critical to managing the business and continues to be a crucial tool in managing SPR's rapid commercial expansion. Additionally, Ben served as the lead in the process of securing multiple equity and debt financings, including an $85 million financing in January 2024 - the largest capital raise to date for SPR.

“Ben is a wonderful example of living our mission and working every day to make a difference in the lives of patients and our industry. He leads his teams by example with dedication, strong work ethic, transparency, and accountability,” said Maria Bennett, President, CEO, and Founder of SPR Therapeutics.“I am so proud that he is being recognized as part of this long-standing, respected program and I appreciate all he has done for SPR.”

To see Mr. Austin's featured profile, visit Crain's Cleveland Business here .

About the SPRINT PNS System

The SPRINT® PNS System, by SPR® Therapeutics, marks an innovative shift in the treatment of pain. Our breakthrough, 60-day treatment is a First-Line PNSTM option uniquely proposed to recondition the central nervous system to provide significant and sustained relief from chronic pain - without a permanent implant, nerve destruction or the risk of addiction. The system has been studied extensively for low back pain, knee pain, shoulder pain, post-amputation pain, and chronic and acute postoperative pain, is cleared for use up to 60 days, and is recognized by leading pain management centers. Market research indicates that this breakthrough neuromodulation treatment is a patient-preferred alternative to more invasive options.

The SPRINT PNS System is indicated for up to 60 days for: Symptomatic relief of chronic, intractable pain, post-surgical and post-traumatic acute pain; symptomatic relief of post-traumatic pain; symptomatic relief of postoperative pain. The SPRINT PNS System is not intended to be placed in the region innervated by the cranial and facial nerves.

Physicians should use their best judgment when deciding when to use the SPRINT PNS System. For more information see the SPRINT PNS System IFU. Most common adverse events are skin irritation and erythema. Results may vary. Rx only.

For additional information regarding safety and efficacy, visit: SPR Safety Information .

About SPR Therapeutics, Inc.

SPR Therapeutics is a privately held medical device company, providing patients with a non-opioid, minimally invasive pain treatment option. Our SPRINT® PNS System fulfills a critical unmet need for a drug-free, surgery-free option for millions who suffer from chronic pain. Backed by the largest body of clinical evidence in peripheral nerve stimulation for the treatment of pain, SPR has demonstrated commercial demand in untapped peripheral (shoulder and knee) and back pain markets and built an incredibly strong foundation for commercial growth. Headquartered in Cleveland, OH with satellite offices in Chapel Hill, NC and Minneapolis, MN, SPR's Senior Management team includes experienced industry veterans with nearly 200 years of collective pain market and MedTech expertise, all driven by our purpose – to improve the quality of patients' lives by providing them with a minimally invasive, drug-free, surgery-free solution to manage their acute and chronic pain.

More information can be found at .

SPR Contacts:

Michelle McDonald

Vice President – Marketing

...

844.378.9108

Dave Folkens
Public Relations

